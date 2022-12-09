How Can An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Benefit Your Business?

If you’re a business owner or manager, you’ll know that the recruitment process can become overwhelming. No matter how big or small your company is. For one thing, reading hundreds of applications can be time-consuming and take your focus away from important tasks that need to be done that day.

This is where an applicant tracking system (ATS) can come in handy. This software complies with all the data you’ll need to optimise recruitment. In fact, research shows that applicant tracking systems are already being utilised, with 98% already using one to scan CVs. But what else can this software do for your company?

Here, we’ll explore the workings of the applicant tracking system and how utilising this system can benefit your company.

What does an applicant tracking software do?

Applicant tracking software has multiple uses within your business. These are seven that are guaranteed to make hiring your future workforce as simple as possible.

Job posting

The software allows you to post job vacancies with the click of a button, reaching all of your social media channels and career pages at once. This means you won’t be wasting valuable company time by copying and pasting the same description over and over again.

Smart screening

Applicant tracking software uses smart screening technology to separate ideal applicants from the rest, so you can shortlist candidates without having to read hundreds of CVs a day.

Talent pools

Once you’ve found the best people for the role, you can create talent pools with an applicant tracking system. Not only will this let you keep track of each step within the hiring process, but you can also use this to look out for future candidates if more jobs arise.

Collaboration

It can take a whole team to hire the best person for the job. With an applicant tracking system, you can collaborate across your business to discuss the potential of each person applying. Teamwork makes the dream work, after all.

Candidate automation

To make sure you’re getting the most out of your time in the office as possible, an applicant tracking system automates the hiring process. So you can schedule any upcoming interviews and enjoy the day with ease of mind.

Analytics

It can be difficult to remember everything at once. An applicant tracking system allows you to stay on top of the whole process, whether you want to see how many people you’ve interviewed, how many people you’ve hired, or how many job applications you’ve received.

GDPR

Data security is paramount in every business. With an applicant tracking system, you can make sure your company complies with General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in line with the Data Protection Act by automatically deleting any personal information belonging to applicants.

How will an applicant tracking system benefit your business?

Every business should strive to improve its operations. Nothing is ever set in stone, and every day can be a learning curve when you’re in charge of a team. Here are three ways you will benefit from using an applicant tracking system while recruiting your next worker.

Reduced cost per hire

In addition to saving your time, an applicant tracking system will save your business money throughout the hiring process. You can filter through applicants and focus on people best suited to the job, which significantly reduces the number of resources you’ll spend.

Improved communication

Communication is integral to any business. By using an applicant tracking software, you can clearly communicate with other hiring managers across your company. This will greatly benefit the outcome of your search.

Simple to use

One of the biggest benefits of an applicant tracking software is its ease of use. You can keep tabs on every part of the process with the click of a button, so you’re not searching through your emails every time you need to review the applicant’s information.

If you’re looking for a new recruitment software, an applicant tracking system will be a welcomed addition to your business. Stay ahead of the game and implement this within your business model today.

