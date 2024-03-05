Metaverse Learning and Ascentis partner to transform English language learning with immersive technology  

Metaverse Learning and Ascentis are thrilled to announce the launch of a comprehensive new English language learning immersive program, available through virtual reality and virtual environments. The program consists of eight virtual scenarios where learners can acquire English language skills in realistic settings, including a job interview, visiting a café, and attending a doctor’s appointment.

Our shared goal in developing this program is to support learners to overcome the limitations of traditional language learning methods. Instead of relying solely on textbooks and audio recordings, learners can now experience language in context, making the learning process more engaging, enjoyable, and effective. By engaging multiple senses, immersive technology facilitates a deep understanding of the English language and accelerates language acquisition.

Jason Holt CBE, Co-Founder and CEO of Metaverse Learning said:

“We kept hearing about the challenges of learning English in the context of life skills and real situations. Therefore, it is a very natural partnership with Ascentis to combine forces and create this suite of immersive learning experiences for ESOL learners.

“Both of our teams have worked tirelessly to launch these programs and we look forward to hearing back from the sector as we grow our library of language learning-focused immersive programs.”

Phil Wilkinson, CEO of Ascentis said:

“Ascentis is proud to partner with Metaverse Learning, a cutting-edge technology company specialising in immersive digital experiences. This ground-breaking collaboration signifies a monumental leap forward in the realm of education, ushering in a new era of innovation and accessibility.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Metaverse to integrate state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies into Ascentis ESOL courses. This pioneering collaboration will redefine the way language learning is experienced, making it more engaging, interactive, and effective.

“At Ascentis, we recognise the transformative power of immersive technologies; Ascentis is pleased to announce that it is the sole awarding organisation to offer the revolutionary software. All Ascentis ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) customers will have complimentary access to the software, ensuring learners from diverse backgrounds can benefit from the latest advancements and are prepared for success in an increasingly digital and globalised world.”