OneFile awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation… for the second time

OneFile (@OneFileUK), the UK’s leading apprenticeship Ed-Tech SaaS supplier, today announces it has been awarded a Queens Award for Enterprise: Innovation. This is the second time that OneFile has won this prestigious award, having previously been recognised for its innovation in delivering a mobile application to support remote workers.

This award has been made in recognition of the Learning Hub module, part of OneFile Eportfolio. The Learning Hub is a cloud-based technology for personalised learning that improves teaching quality, tracking and learner and employer engagement; something that is becoming more critical. It was estimated by a college recently that increasing learner completion by only 5% would result in £500k additional revenue.

Sue Thexton, Executive Vice President and Managing Director said:

“We are truly delighted and honoured to have received such a distinguished award…and for the second time. It is a testament to the hard work put in by everyone at OneFile and the continuous innovation in our products that is shaping the future of learning.”

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses and is a globally recognised royal seal of approval. The ‘Innovation’ category recognises outstanding businesses who have demonstrated commercially successful, innovative products or services, with only 48 winners in this category last year.

The Learning Hub represents the latest in continuous innovation within OneFile’s ePortfolio ecosystem that supports the entire learning journey. Learners can create learning reflections online, share their entries to a scrollable timeline, and rate their understanding to show progression of learning. It’s how learners want to learn, it’s how the new apprenticeship standards work and it’s what Ofsted wants to see. Previously, recording evidence of learning occurring was difficult – which is exactly why we’ve upgraded our learning software with the Learning Hub. It has everything organisations need to deliver the new standards of apprenticeships.

The learning Hub introduces three key features: The Scorecard, Learning Journal and Course Builder.

Scorecards are all about learner-led self-evaluation. Learners can rate their progression against the KSBs (knowledge, skills and behaviours) on a customisable scale, track how they improve and see all the learning entries they’ve submitted against each KSB. Employers and tutors can give feedback and use the scorecards to identify gaps and create learning plans. They can then use the data to compare the performance of learners, tutors and groups.

Learning journal makes it easy to evidence and measure learning. Users can create a scrollable timeline that shows evidence of learning – which is exactly what Ofsted is looking for. Evidence can be uploaded by the learner, assigned to criteria and shared to create a timeline of learning. Users can scroll or search to find evidence and demonstrate progression of learning which is ideal for audits and inspections.

Course Builder allows tutors and managers to create custom content – including videos, quizzes and resources – or upload existing SCORM packages. Apprentices can then access the content and complete learning online. Content is mapped against criteria and progress is synced across the OneFile platform automatically.

About OneFile

For almost 20 years OneFile has pioneered EdTech, becoming the UK’s leading end-to-end education software provider, supporting over 1.2 million people across more than 750 organisations – from construction and logistics to public sector and leisure – to learn for their future. We prioritise the experiences of our customers above all else, investing in award-winning support teams as well as designing a learning platform that’s efficient, engaging and works with all apprenticeships, training and vocational qualifications. Based in Manchester, OneFile employs 85 people across a range of disciplines. Winners of the Queens Award for Innovation and holders of the Customer Service Excellence award since 2016, the Customer Support Team sits at the heart of OneFile.

