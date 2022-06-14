Partnership: myskillcamp will distribute Cegos’ elearning solutions in France and globally

Cegos, a worldwide leader in learning & development, and myskillcamp, a Belgian scale-up specialised in digital learning solutions, sign a partnership distribution agreement.

Through this new partnership, myskillcamp customers will now have access to Cegos’ eLearning Soft Skills’ catalogue. This premium content will be available for myskillcamp customers in Europe (France, Belgium, Luxemburg, Germany, and the Netherlands), in the US and in the UK.

Founded in 2015, myskillcamp is a Belgian scale-up specialised in digital learning solutions for businesses and training organisations. Its mission is to accompany and assist organisations in providing the most effective and engaging learning environment for their employees. With 28 content providers integrated in its marketplace, an authoring tool, content curation, blended learning tools and advanced communication features, myskillcamp offers a complete learning experience. Through its digital and intuitive environment myskillcamp follows the employees throughout their professional careers. From the perspective of the managers, the “all-in-one” platform allows them to consolidate all learning content (internal and external) in one place and to expand the training library with the help of a single tool.

With its international culture and French origins, the Cegos Group is both a keen observer and a dedicated player in the world of work and business. The Cegos Group deploys a global offering, including turnkey and tailored training and development, operational consultancy, Digital Learning, Managed Training Services, international training projects, and certificate or diploma courses. Running its own operations in 11 European, Asian and Latin American countries, Cegos is also active in over 50 countries through its network of partners and distributors, which are all leading e-learning solutions providers. Thanks to this network, its catalogue on Soft Skills has 2.5 million learners per year.

Kevin Tillier, CEO and co-founder, Myskillcamp, explains:

“This partnership is truly exciting and will bring us closer to our vision which is to provide the most individual and most impactful learning journeys through adaptive learning. Cegos is recognised as a market leader and their microlearning courses do make a difference. Together, we will help companies bridge their workforce skills gap through the most impactful learning experience. I couldn’t be more proud of such a new journey. Together, building unstoppable teams and thus, unstoppable organisations across multiple geographies”.

Pascal Debordes, Head of Channels and Alliances at Cegos Group adds:

“We are proud to start this partnership with Myskillcamp. We were particularly attracted by the intuitive and engaging LXP platform developed by this start-up, as it allows each internal stakeholder (learner, HR and training referents, managers) to focus on the essentials in an efficiency-oriented way. This approach resonates perfectly with our value proposition, which is to transform skills into performance. By combining the premium content of our Soft Skills catalogue with Myskillcamp’s digital learning solution, this partnership will be the optimal response to the ongoing skills revolution.”

