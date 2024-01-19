SMART Technologies to unveil new edtech display, the RX Series

SMART Technologies (@SMART_Tech), a leading education technology provider, is set to unveil its newest family of interactive displays at Bett 2024 in London. The UK’s leading EdTech event, Bett, brings together over 30,000 education leaders from January 24-27th.

Leading the charge for EdTech innovation this year is SMART Technologies and their brand new and updated line of displays. Continuing to reshape what’s possible in classrooms and offering exceptionally well-priced options for every school, the all-new SMART Board® RX series interactive display, as well as enhanced versions of the SMART Board® MX series and SMART Board® GX series interactive displays, will be seen for the first time.

Nicholas Svensson, CEO of SMART says

“We’re excited to debut our latest technology innovations at Bett this year, taking another significant leap forward for more connected, time-saving, classroom ecosystems. From our revolutionary RX Series to the affordable GX Series, these interactive displays set a new standard for accessibility, engagement, and enduring value.”

These new products help make class time higher quality time, each purpose-designed to enable more inclusive learning. This includes features such as SMART’s Tool Explorer® Technology – a world-leading accessibility feature delivering hands-on, meaningful learning experiences for all.

The displays also promise unmatched longevity, designed with industry-leading upgradability and manufacturing processes that prioritise durable, long-lasting, and sustainable products that stand the test of time. SMART ensures all displays, even older models, perform like they’re brand new with their SMART AM60 iQ appliance (with Android 13 and iQ 4) which brings many of the highly-valued features of SMART’s newest products to displays released as early as 2015 – keeping displays in use for longer.

Headlining the product line is the brand new SMART Board RX Series – a feature-packed performance display that takes classroom interactivity and accessibility to new levels, saves teachers critical time, and helps foster an environment for building connections.

The RX series features SMART’s patented Tool Explorer® technology, which allows all students to physically demonstrate learning using stamps and cubes that are programmed with images such as emojis. This empowers learners of all abilities to participate and express themselves, boosting social and emotional skill development and making it a must-have for an inclusive classroom. Other key features include:

The latest, intuitive iQ 4 embedded experience loaded with teaching tools to simplify workflows and tailor instructions at a pace that energises all learners.

Android 13 for enhanced security and smooth performance, with expandable storage up to 576GB.

Optically bonded glass for smooth, precise inking and viewing clarity.

Google EDLA certification, with native access to Google Play™ store, Google Classroom, and Chrome™ Browser, for seamless integration of teachers’ favourite apps.

Enhanced collaboration capabilities, with Simultaneous Tool Differentiation, allowing multiple users to intuitively write, erase, and touch at the same time, without interference.

Cutting-edge connectivity, security, storage and audiovisual features.

The RX will be seen by the public for the first time at Bett, and along with being featured at SMART’s stand, visitors can also see it at SMART’s daily Accessibility Showcases in the VIP Capital Lounge, off the show floor. These free, open-house style showcases give an opportunity for attendees to interact with SMART’s products as part of a classroom set-up focused on inclusion and accessibility.

Complementing the RX series, SMART also introduces its new and enhanced MX line, tailor-made to maximise student engagement. Designed to captivate learners, its 4K high-resolution interface is paired with up to 40-point touch capabilities to enable highly responsive gesture-based interaction, which engages students with lesson content. Other key upgrades include:

The latest, intuitive iQ 4 embedded experience.

NFC and QR based sign-in options for added convenience and security.

for added convenience and security. Certified for Google Mobile Services (GMS), with all the latest features and security of Android 13 and the ability to support a future OS update.

a future OS update. Faster performance with an Octa core processor, 8 GB RAM and 64 GB memory with adaptable storage to offer plenty of storage space and new inputs and outputs for a broader range of connectivity.

and with adaptable storage to offer plenty of storage space and new inputs and outputs for a broader range of connectivity. Fast and reliable connectivity with WiFi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2.

For all classroom essential interactivity needs, SMART will be revealing its updated GX Series – displays with all the essential teaching tools packaged into an affordable and durable panel built with teachers’ needs in mind. Improvements include:

Up to 40 points of touch for a more powerful touch and inking experience.

for a more powerful touch and inking experience. 8 GB RAM for smoother performance and 64GB internal storage to offer plenty of storage space for files.

for smoother performance and to offer plenty of storage space for files. All the benefits and security of built-in Android 11with a migration option to Android 13 in 2024.

in 2024. Speaker enhancements for an enhanced audio experience.

The SMART Board GX Series also uses 53% less energy than other brands on the market, making it an option that’s more affordable today, and long-term.

Bett attendees can experience new SMART displays first-hand through interactive demos and presentations at stand SK20 and in SMART’s VIP Capital Lounge, off the show floor. SMART’s expert education leaders will also be hosting the Accessibility Showcase every day of the event, along with lunch and learn sessions discussing the latest EdTech technologies and trends – from sustainability to AI and more.

In addition, as co-founders of Bett’s new Leadership Programme and in partnership with ISTE, SMART will gather global leaders to network and discuss their personal results and global data from SMART’s EdTech Assessment Tool – providing actionable insights to move their digital strategy forward.

Published in