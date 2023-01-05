Want to work in the Metaverse? These are the skills you’ll need

FDM Group, whose mission is to bring people and technology together, offers advice on skills that job seekers will need if they’re interested in entering a career in the Metaverse.

The Metaverse is growing – and it’s expected to generate massive revenue over the next decade. According to McKinsey, the market has the potential to grow up to £4 trillion in value by 2030 – making it far too big for companies, or prospective employees to ignore.

While defining the Metaverse can be challenging – it is often a term used to describe the internet but in 3D – in essence, it’s a virtual experience where digital interaction is simulated in a way that seems ‘real world’ or something of your imagination.

With the rise of the Metaverse comes the need for new skills and jobs – many of which are the first to exist. So, what skills do you realistically need to work in this industry?

Frazer Barrell, Head of Sales at FDM, comments: “Working in the Metaverse is fantastic for candidates looking to enter a fast-paced, growing environment, with a wealth of new opportunities.

“Although widespread adoption of the Metaverse may take time, early adopters have the ability to shape what it will be – and be ahead of the curve.

“As society continues to expand virtually, the Metaverse advances the opportunities for collaboration, while increasing mobility and social connection, making it a compelling place to develop your career.”

FDM reveals the top skills you’ll need to enter this space:

3D Modelling

As an immersive, three-dimensional world, the Metaverse ceases to exist without highly skilled professionals who are able to create 3D models and designs. 3D Modellers will be tasked with creating immersive, animated environments, which need to be conceptualised, prototyped, and built.

If you are highly creative and have strong artistic capabilities, this is a great potential role for you. 3D modelling is also a job that already exists in other spaces, meaning if you have previous experience, it puts you in a great position to transition into this role for a company developing in the Metaverse.

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Development

Like much of the Metaverse, virtual reality is still in its infancy when it comes to this space, but many predict it will become a huge part of the user experience. Through the use of VR, the Metaverse can be made increasingly more immersive – and make this virtual world that much more life-like.

Augmented reality can help bridge the gap between the real and virtual world, a necessary component of making the Metaverse experience fully work. As this industry develops and grows, there’s no doubt these technologies and skills will be in high demand.

Cybersecurity

With the rise of digital technology and the internet, cybersecurity skills are already in high demand – and the Metaverse will be no different.

As a host for all things from shopping to healthcare, security is a necessary element of the Metaverse. There is a lot of sensitive information that is likely to be hosted here, and as valuable data is shared, whether it’s credit card details or personal information, users want a guaranteed fully secure space.

So, as the Metaverse takes shape, businesses will be faced with an entirely new set of security challenges, and will be looking for skilled cybersecurity experts. . For those seeking a new challenge, this is definitely a great opportunity to enter the industry and an interesting time to get involved.

Marketing

While marketing may not be the first job that springs to mind when you think of the Metaverse, it will play a significant role in the space. Similar to the internet, there is enormous potential for advertising and marketing in the Metaverse.

As more users shift to the metaverse, it will present a new and exciting opportunity: how do you promote brands and increase brand awareness within a virtual marketplace?

Cue, the demand for marketing professionals. While for many, this is still unfamiliar territory, this is the time to get creative and have influence over how marketing is done in the Metaverse.

NFT Designer

Much like the Metaverse, an NFT can essentially be anything digital. What makes this non-fungible token (NFT) valuable is that it’s unique and can’t be replaced with something else.

As the popularity and usage of NFT rises, it has become heavily used in the art space to sell digital pieces. NFT Designers use illustration, graphics, and architecture building to create and sell digital art.

With the Metaverse serving as a virtual marketplace, as well as a viewing platform, there is a lot of potential to integrate these two spaces as sellers can preview and purchase all in one place. If you are interested in design, this is certainly an area to explore.

