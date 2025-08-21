Coleg Cambria on hand to support learners receiving GCSE results

COLEG Cambria is on hand to support school pupils receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday).

Lecturers, advisors, and admissions staff are ready to offer guidance, reassurance, and practical advice to anyone unsure about their grades or considering next steps.

Whether learners are exploring A Levels, apprenticeships, or vocational training, Cambria is there to help.

To support this year’s GCSE cohort, the college is also hosting open days today and tomorrow (August 21/22) at its campuses in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop, and Llysfasi.

The events are available to all prospective learners looking to start a course this September, as well as parents and guardians and anyone in work and looking to enhance their skills and career opportunities.

Principal Sue Price said the college is committed to ensuring students feel confident and supported as they plan their futures.

“We understand this can be a stressful and emotional time for many learners and their families,” she said.

“At Coleg Cambria, our priority is to provide clear advice and explore all the options available. Whether you’re aiming for A Levels, looking into apprenticeships or interested in work-based learning, we’ll help you find the path that’s right for you.”

Mrs Price added: “We are also here for those pupils who perhaps did not get the grades they had hoped for. At Cambria there are many options and different courses, irrespective of your results, and we will be able to help you.

“Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you’re unsure about anything. We have a fantastic, caring team who are ready to guide you towards a positive next step.”

In addition to in-person support, the college offers a live chat service and regular updates via its website and social media channels.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham.

The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community.

Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.

Visit the website and follow Coleg Cambria on social media for more information, for A Level and apprenticeship options, and a full list of courses and student services.