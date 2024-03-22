€7 million Funding Boost for South West College Cross Border Good Relations Programme

South West College(@swccollege) is thrilled to announce a substantial funding injection of €7 million from the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) PEACEPLUS programme. This funding will drive forward our pioneering Cross-Border Good Relations Programme, Youthscape Plus, dedicated to fostering positive relationships among young people aged 14 to 24 across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Youthscape Plus programme is designed to enhance good relations, education, training, and employment opportunities for young individuals from diverse communities and bring them together. With a focus on collaboration and inclusivity, the programme will operate across eight locations, including Enniskillen, Dungannon, Cookstown, Omagh, Letterkenny, Ballybofey, Sligo, and Leitrim.

South West College is proud to partner with respected organisations such as Donegal Youth Services, Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board, Tides Training, and the Cedar Foundation to spearhead this initiative. Together, we aim to bridge gaps between education and employment, empowering young people with the skills and resources needed to succeed in today’s dynamic job market.

The Cross-Border Good Relations Programme will offer participants a comprehensive range of initiatives to enhance their employability prospects. Through structured support and practical experiences, up to 1,200 marginalized young people from counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo will have the opportunity to further develop their personal development, good relations, active citizenship, employability skills and be fully supported with progressing into education, training, and employment.

Celine McCartan, Principal and Chief Executive of South West College stated,

“I am delighted that the Colleges’ application to Investment Area 3.2 Peace Plus has been successful. We are incredibly grateful to the Special EU Programmes Body for their generous funding and unwavering support of our mission to empower young individuals with the tools they need to succeed. This funding will enable us to expand our efforts in fostering cross-border collaboration and creating pathways to meaningful employment for youth in our community and we look forward to delivering the programme to realise the benefits of this initiative for our community”.

This initiative not only benefits individual participants but also contributes to the broader socio-economic development of the region by strengthening the talent pipeline and fostering a skilled workforce.

The project is supported by the PEACEPLUS Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).