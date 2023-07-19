Access Creative College Celebrate 13 Years Of Working With Latitude Festival

Following in the footsteps of former students Ed Sheeran, Let’s Eat Grandma and more, ACC students will perform on the Access Creative College stage at Latitude

Former students Maya Law, Beth McCarthy, Aphra and more to perform across a variety of other stages at the festival this weekend

Access Creative College are celebrating 13 years of working with Latitude Festival and will be returning to Henham Park this weekend to welcome back dozens of talented students to their stage and crew. With former students including Ed Sheeran, Let’s Eat Grandma, Beth McCarthy and more having played the stage previously, this is a huge opportunity for current Access Creative College students.

Latitude Festival 2023 will be headlined by Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra, but over in the Inbetweeners Area you can find the Access Creative College stage, where a full line-up of hugely talented students from the Norwich, Bristol and London campuses will be taking to the stage.

Not only will current ACC students be playing at the festival, but ACC alumni will also be playing at several stages across the festival. These include neo-soul singer songwriter Maya Law, who attended the Norwich campus and will be playing the BBC Introducing Stage, and singer-songwriter and TikTok superstar Beth McCarthy (London) who will be playing both the Climate Bus Stage and the Theatre Of Food Stage.

Ian Johnson, Head of Music Industry Partnerships at ACC, says:

‘This is our 13th year at Latitude and we are excited to show off our latest roster of talent. Every year we see more of our alumni move up to a bigger stage and this year is no exception as Maya Law (former ACC Norwich student) has just been announced for the BBC Introducing Stage!’

And not only will current students and alumni be performing at Latitude, but they will also be working behind the scenes as crew. ACC’s collaboration with the festival is just one of the ways in which students can get involved with working in the music industry. Please see the website for more details on what ACC can offer: www.accesscreative.ac.uk.

