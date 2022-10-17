Adult Learners’ Week 2022

This year we are celebrating Adult Learners’ Week from the 17th to the 23rd of October.

Adult Learners’ Week is a Wales-wide initiative with over 10,000 adults taking part. The aim is to promote the Welsh Government’s vision to establish Wales as a “Second Chance Nation” for lifelong learning.

Adult learning is a chance to make a fresh start – whether you are looking to broaden your horizons, learn new skills or develop existing ones, it’s your chance to take the next step in your career. Adult Learners’ Week is free and for everyone and aims to inspire more people to discover a passion for learning and skills development. This year there will be hundreds of courses, tasters, events, open days and learning resources that are free and accessible for everyone.

To find out more about Adult Learners Week across Wales please follow the link below:

Meet Our Adult Learners

Meet our first adult learner in the spotlight this week, Sammy Young. Sammy is currently studying two part-time courses at Neath College, Level 2 Joinery and Level 3 Carpentry. Sammy won a silver medal in the WorldSkills UK national finals in 2021 and is aiming to go one better this year as she competes at Skill build, dubbed the “Construction Olympics”.

The 43-year-old mother of three signed up for Level 1 Carpentry and, within the first week, she knew it was for her. When Sammy was at school, she excelled at carpentry and was top of her class. After she left school, life took over and she felt that she forgot it was what she loved doing. She has now re-found her passion for carpentry and is enjoying every minute of her return to learning. For more information on Sammy and her story please watch the video below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Sej_IU560KQ%3Fwmode%3Dtransparent%26showinfo%3D0%26modestbranding%3D1%26rel%3D0%26enablejsapi%3D1%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.nptcgroup.ac.uk

Our second adult learner this week is Michael O’Callaghan. Michael, who studied an HND and a Degree in Computing, joined the College as an adult learner. Michael works in a data development and analysis role for a company that specialises in passive fire security for high-rise buildings. If you would like to find out more about Michael and his experiences at NPTC Group of Colleges, please watch the video below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=SLnebNnB5qA%3Fstart%3D11%26feature%3Doembed%26enablejsapi%3D1%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.nptcgroup.ac.uk

Our third adult learner is Daniel Phillips. Daniel is currently studying an HND in Sport and Exercise Science and is going into his second year. Daniel had previously studied at Llandarcy Academy of Sport until 2017 and returned to the college in September 2021. Daniel worked at Morriston Hospital as an Administration Assistant before returning to education. To find out more about Daniel ad his time at the college please watch the video below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=lupPJONGuDk%3Fwmode%3Dtransparent%26showinfo%3D0%26modestbranding%3D1%26rel%3D0%26enablejsapi%3D1%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.nptcgroup.ac.uk

Our next adult learners are John Evans and Samantha Gibbs they returned to education after 20 and 25 years respectively. The two are a couple and both study BTEC Law, Business and Finance at Brecon Beacons College. Samantha also studies English at the college. They both returned to education looking to change careers and work within a field they enjoy. To find out more about John and Samantha please watch the video below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=-Nw6UqOvQ4U%3Fwmode%3Dtransparent%26showinfo%3D0%26modestbranding%3D1%26rel%3D0%26enablejsapi%3D1%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.nptcgroup.ac.uk

Our final adult learner in the spotlight this week is Danika. Danika is an adult learner who returned to education to study Health and Social Care at Afan College. Studying at the college has given Danika the confidence to progress on her career path and has opened doors to new opportunities. To find out more about Danika and her time at the college please watch the video below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=-4_9rbTKuCs%3Fstart%3D17%26feature%3Doembed%26enablejsapi%3D1%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.nptcgroup.ac.uk

At NPTC Group of Colleges, we are very proud of our adult learners and aim to support them in every way we can as they return to education. Many adult learners find the transition back into education difficult at first, but we aim to make this transition as smooth and easy as possible. We understand that each learner is different and will have different needs throughout their time in college. We have dedicated support networks in place to help students with any support they may need. For more information about the kind of support we provide please follow the link below to our Student Support page:

On Wednesday, 19th of October we will be at Skills Cymru at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff. There is an evening session for adult learners between 4pm and 6:30pm where learners can get advice and guidance about our part-time provision. Why not come along and see what we have to offer? Plus, many of our courses are free!*

As well as Skills Cymru, our staff will be out in the community this week, offering information and guidance on our range of courses and the different options available. We will also be running a wide range of drop-in taster sessions and workshops. For more information about Adult Learners’ Week, and for a full list of locations, times and dates please visit our dedicated Adult Learners’ week page.

*Free courses subject to terms and conditions and eligibility. Visit our website to find out more.

We have a variety of full-time courses starting this November; there’s never been a better time to join us!

