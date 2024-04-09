AIM trustee appointed Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands

The Board of Trustees and Executive Leadership Team at AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Chair of the Board, Owen Everton Burke OBE DL FCFE, as one of four new Deputy Lieutenants (DL) for the West Midlands.

The new appointments announced by The Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Sir John Crabtree OBE, include individuals whose backgrounds include education, support for young people, leaders in diversity and inclusion, motivation, engagement and communications, and takes the total of Deputy Lieutenants in the Midlands to 75.

Kevern Kerswell, Group CEO of AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group said.

“This is great news we congratulate Everton on his well-deserved appointment as a Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands. His dedication to education and the community makes him an exceptional choice for this honour.”

Everton Burke is a Fellow of the Chartered Institution for Further Education (FCFE) and has worked in the FE sector for almost forty years, championing the benefits of education by guiding young people on the path to adulthood and work. He was awarded an OBE for his services to education, as well as his passion and commitment to the FE sector.

As a strong believer in lifelong learning, Everton holds several senior leadership and management roles in education, bringing a wealth of knowledge to his role as Deputy Chair of the AIM Board.

He is currently Chairman of Burton and South Derbyshire College, Chairman of The African Caribbean Reference Group working with West Midlands Police and Vice Chair of YMCA Heart of England. He is also an education consultant and member of the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes FE Panel.

Speaking of his appointment as Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Everton Burke said:

“I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands. I look forward to supporting the Lord-Lieutenant and Lieutenancy in the valuable work that it does supporting communities and organisations in the West Midlands area.”

The West Midlands Lieutenancy is the second largest lieutenancy in England and Wales. Deputy Lieutenants take part in a variety of community roles and activities including (but not limited to) arranging and supporting visits to the area by members of the Royal Family who are accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant or his representative and advising on nominations and honours.

The other West Midlands appointees included:

Kevin Roy Davis MBA

Dave Heeley OBE

Lesley Wilde

Everton is one of 12 other legal members of the Board of Trustees at AIM who provide governance advice and support to the Executive Leadership Team.