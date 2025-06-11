Amey becomes patron of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance

Amey has proudly announced its patronage of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, reinforcing its commitment to advancing diversity, inclusion, and social mobility across the UK’s infrastructure sector.

Founded in 2017, the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance promotes equity and accessibility in apprenticeships and skills development. As a Patron, Amey will collaborate with the Alliance to drive initiatives that break down barriers to employment, particularly for individuals furthest from the labour market. This partnership will provide Amey with access to expert insight, research, and diverse networks, all vital to shaping a more inclusive, future-ready workforce.

Amey’s patronage aligns with the recent rebrand of the business employability programme, Journey to Work, and its apprenticeship scheme, which this year offered a newly designed range of opportunities for people of all ages, tailored to build real-world skills and contribute directly to some of the UK’s largest infrastructure projects, ensuring individuals are job-ready and future-fit.

Commenting on the announcement, Claire Robinson, Amey’s HR Director, said:

“As one of the UK’s leading infrastructure companies, we recognise our responsibility not only to deliver vital public services, but also to help develop the diverse, skilled workforce that sustains them. That’s why partnerships like this matter, joining forces with the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance strengthens the work we’re already doing and helps us go further in creating real, lasting pathways into employment for underrepresented groups.”

Safaraz Ali, Founder and CEO of Pathway Group & Multicultural Apprenticeship &

Skills Alliance, welcomed Amey’s patronage, stating,

“Amey’s decision to join the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance as a Patron is more than a partnership-it’s a clear statement of intent. It reflects a deep commitment to breaking down barriers

and driving measurable change in how talent is nurtured across the UK. With the strength of the Amey brand and its influence in infrastructure, combined with our shared mission for equity and representation, this collaboration is set to create meaningful opportunities for those too often overlooked. Together, we are building a workforce that truly reflects the society it serves.”

Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director at Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance &

Pathway Group, adds,

“I am delighted to welcome Amey as Patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance. Amey’s commitment to promoting an inclusive learning environment and improving equity and accessibility of opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission to open more doors for underrepresented and marginalised communities and individuals. I am extremely excited about what the future holds for our meaningful partnership.”