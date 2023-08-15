Are Further Education Establishments doing enough… Delphis Eco unveils next gen’s perceptions of Net Zero

Leading eco-friendly cleaning chemical company discovers kids’ awareness and concerns about climate change and says schools, colleges, and even further education establishments are just not doing enough to drive education in this key space…

In a timely move – as Net Zero Week continues and as reports show that three world records for the hottest days on global record were seen in July this year, Delphis Eco has released groundbreaking findings from a survey which delves into the perceptions of children between the ages of 9 and 18 regarding Net Zero and climate change.

The findings highlight the growing awareness and concerns amongst the next generation, emphasizing the need for collective action to combat climate change.

The results were eye-opening, with 94% of participants demonstrating a broad understanding of the term ‘Net Zero’ and there was an overwhelming desire for Government intervention with 97% of those surveyed, voicing their concern and believing Government should be doing more to combat climate change.

It was also clear from the findings that young people believe businesses as a whole are not doing enough with 31% of those asked believing that businesses are not doing enough to meet Net Zero targets. The perception suggests that younger generations expect corporate entities to embrace sustainable practices and take proactive steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

Within the confines of their own home, 54% of responders reported discussing climate change around the family table indicating that climate change has become a prevalent topic of conversation, fostering awareness and engagement within families and households.

According to Mark Jankovich, Made-in-Britain’s Sustainability Leader of the Year as well as CEO of Delphis Eco (which is renowned for its environmental stewardship), universities are increasingly being seen as sustainability champions, but he questions whether further education is truly going far enough to support the paradigm shift that is needed to truly make a difference in tackling climate change.

He says that one of the most insightful findings from the survey is that 70% of young participants expressed feelings of fear, confusion and eco-anxiety when contemplating climate change:

“It’s evident that the weight of this global challenge affects children emotionally and psychologically” he says.

“The finding underscores the need for comprehensive support systems and educational programmes right the way through school and into further education to address eco-anxiety that is being expressed by younger generations.

We all need to be 100% clear that the only way we can tackle the growing crisis is for us all to work together to help support, drive awareness and educate as to how everyone can make a difference and the next generation is critical to making the seismic shift that is needed”.

An overwhelming number of children – 70% – believe that schools and universities should play a more significant role in instilling sustainability values and addressing climate change in their curricula.

Jankovich says:

“There is no question that educational institutions have a crucial role to play in nurturing environmentally conscious citizens in the future and sustainability should be imbedded far more proactively into school curricula.

“I firmly believe that the education system is currently completely failing to equip and make school leavers and graduates aware about what’s happening and their vital role in driving change into the future.

“The science is clear that climate is a 30-year lag indicator so even if we stop emitting carbon today – it will be 3 decades before we see the situation stabilising. But knowing this, I see this as possibly one of the most exciting times in human history. We are going to have to reimagine absolutely every single thing we do and touch, so youngsters have a blank canvas to come up with the most inspired ideas. They will be listened to and the days of “I know best because I’m older – are now over!”

“The next generation is more willing to challenge the vested interests that perpetuate climate change, paving the way for transformative change. And young people know how to amplify their perspectives through the use of social media as a vehicle for action and change.

“One of the comments that came across in the survey was that they couldn’t do worse than the current generation – which is a sad indictment on where we are today”.

Published in