Aston University in top two for social mobility in England

For the third year running, the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has placed the University in the top two.

Aston University has been ranked as second-best for social mobility

Rankings based on several factors including access to education, continuation and undergraduate outcomes

Third year running Aston University is in the top two.

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, said:

“I am delighted but not surprised that Aston University has, once again, ranked second in England in this important social mobility index.

“We have proved that it is possible to be an inclusive university that delivers impressive graduate outcomes, regardless of a student’s starting point or social capital.

“As laid out in our Aston 2030 Strategy, by preparing students from all backgrounds for high-value careers in a changing and challenging world, we will deliver transformational social mobility and ensure our students, no matter their background, are ready for work and life.”

The rankings are based on several factors including access to education, continuation and the outcomes of undergraduate students, which contribute to the HEPI/LSBU English Social Mobility Index (SMI). Established in 2021, this annual study also highlights that overall all universities make a substantial contribution to social mobility.

One of Aston University’s projects that increases social mobility is its partnership with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains. For the past year the company has been supporting students from under-represented groups to enter careers in motorsports.

Nick Hillman, director of HEPI said:

“The Social Mobility Index is now in its third year, and it has rapidly become one of the most impactful things HEPI does.

“There is notable diversity in the top ten – with four Russell Group institutions, three former Colleges of Advanced Technology and three former polytechnics. It confirms our higher education sector has strength in breadth.

“We hear common complaints that there are too many universities and too many students, but this index provides yet more evidence that higher education institutions of all types transform people’s lives.”

This year, the publication date has been moved from the spring to the autumn to bring it in line with other university league tables.

Published in