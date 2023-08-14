Aston University PhD researcher shortlisted for Birmingham award

Fahmida Choudhury is a CREME PhD researcher and insight producer at Punch Records

An Aston University PhD researcher has been shortlisted for Greater Birmingham Young Professional of the Year (GBYPY) award.

Fahmida Choudhury, a Centre for Research in Ethnic Minority Entrepreneurship (CREME) PhD researcher and insight producer at Punch Records, has been nominated in the Creative Arts and Culture category.

Her PhD is in collaboration with Punch Records where she explores how positive social change is promoted to reflect the social reality of ethnic minority communities engaged in the creative and cultural industries at a regional level. Fahmida’s study is designed to improve socio-economic prosperity in Birmingham and bridge the gap between ethnic minority academic research and business practice.

The GBYPY awards form part of the Future Faces division of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

The overall winner from the sector categories will be crowned the Greater Birmingham Young Professional of the Year 2023 and will be awarded a fully funded MBA from Aston University.

There is also a bonus category, Future Faces President’s Award, chosen by the Future Faces division’s president, Kasim Choudhry.

Fahmida said:

“I am delighted to be nominated.

“My work entails optimising data collection processes, adding professionalism that enhances the impact of our artistic projects. Beyond assessing impact, I study contemporary innovations revolutionising the creative sector. The insights I gather contribute to practical strategies helping Punch to be proactive and pioneering in an increasingly dynamic creative landscape.

“My study is driven by my personal interest in the challenges experienced by minority groups in sectors that advocate inclusivity. I aim to influence real-world practice, providing a sophisticated understanding of how grassroots support is influenced by wider institutional, social, and political landscapes. These academic insights are critical to promoting change in our sector. My work essentially bridges academia and the arts in a practical manner, bringing rigour and professionalism to the creative sector.”

Sophie Poduval-Morrell, Future Faces manager, said:

“We have had a record number of applications for the awards this year. It is the most applications we have ever had for the young professionals division of the Chamber.”

Over 60 young professionals across Greater Birmingham have been shortlisted for this years’ awards, spanning a wide range of sectors and professions.

The winners will be announced at the annual dinner and awards, taking place on Friday 22 September at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

You can see the full list of nominees here.

