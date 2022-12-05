Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Pearson headline banner

ATTFE College Stakeholder Engagement Event – A huge success!

Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College December 5, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

ATTFE College is a local community-focused college which supports and delivers Further Education and Adult Learning opportunities across the North Nottinghamshire area.

On Tuesday 29th November ATTFE College successfully delivered their annual Stakeholder Engagement event at Alfreton Hall. The purpose of the event was to update local stakeholders on the objectives of the college as well as capturing valuable views and input from local stakeholders about opportunities for partnership working to provide further impact and benefits to the local community.

The event was well attended with representation from over 40 stakeholder organisations including local authority representatives, YMCA, Age Uk Notts, and Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 Ltd. Guest speaker Mike Firth OBE represented the Education and Skills Funding Agency giving a presentation outlining the future of education and the importance that stakeholders play in shaping local curriculum and learning opportunities.

‘Stakeholders are key to our work and the impact we have on our local communities. Today’s event has provided the perfect opportunity to network and converse with new and existing partners, gathering crucial feedback to shape our future delivery and the impact we can achieve’ Liz Barrett OBE, Principal at ATTFE College.

‘It was lovely attending todays event. It amazes me to hear the work that ATTFE College and their team do in the local area’ Katie Mills, Senior Property and Construction Project Manager, Kinver Business Solutions Ltd ATTFE College has recently released its new termly marketing booklet advertising the vast array of courses and community activities it has to offer in the New Year. Courses on offer include cooking skills, employability and functional skills. In addition, the College now offers a variety of community events and activities from its new Community Hub in the Idlewells Shopping Centre as well as weekly food pantries to support those facing the effects of the cost of living crisis. For more information about ATTFE’s Courses and activities visit www.attfe.org.uk follow us on social media or call our enquiries line on 01623 441310

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .