Bauer Media named as one of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2022

The new 2022 rankings for the Top 100 Apprenticeship’s Employers were unveiled this week with a special broadcast that saw Bauer Media make its debut at No. 82 in the list, ahead of the likes of CO-OP, ASOS, McDonalds, Santander and B&Q.

Striving to always be a great place to do great work for all, Bauer is committed to offering learning and development initiatives through its Bauer Academy tailored to its people, empowering teams and individuals to grow and progress in their careers.

The Bauer Academy, which has been running since 2014, is well renowned for its range of quality apprenticeship opportunities with courses ranging from leadership, advertising, sales, content production and many more from L3 to L7. It also provides apprenticeships that support entry level talent programmes and offer upskilling/reskilling courses across the business for people at any point in their careers.

Bauer Academy Director Courtnay McLeod said:

“This achievement recognises every one of our learners – collectively their success has put a spotlight on Bauer, showing we are an employer that takes training and development exceptionally seriously. Being listed as a Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer celebrates Bauer’s commitment to creating a world class learning culture, a place where people can thrive.”

The Bauer Academy also proudly runs a number community projects in partnership with various other businesses, with grants and funding including the Big Lottery, Princes Trust, European Social Fund, and the JPMorgan Chase Foundation. These projects help to create unique training projects for both private and public sector clients.