BBC’s Question Time Brings National Debate to East Durham College

East Durham College’s Peterlee Campus became the home of BBC’s Question Time this month, as presenter Fiona Bruce brought an hour of debate to County Durham, welcoming a panel of politicians and media commentators to the college.

Following two days of preparation, during which the set and stage were built and lighting, cameras and specialist production equipment installed, the college was proud to welcome Fiona Bruce, the panellists and the BBC production team to its campus. The panel featured Labour’s Jake Richards, Conservative Harriet Cross, Liberal Democrat Max Wilkinson, Kevin Maguire of the Daily Mirror and Annabel Denham of the Daily Telegraph.

For East Durham College, hosting the programme was about more than welcoming a nationally recognised television show, it provided a valuable opportunity to bring professional environments onto campus and give learners first-hand insight into the skills, teamwork and expertise involved in delivering a major broadcast.

Media students enjoyed a behind-the-scenes experience, meeting members of the production crew, touring the set and outside broadcast trucks, and discovering what it takes to bring Question Time to the screen.

Meanwhile, professional Cookery students put their skills into practice by preparing and serving a range of buffets and refreshments for guests, production teams and visitors throughout the day. Their involvement provided a further opportunity to demonstrate their professionalism, practical ability and hospitality skills in a busy working environment.

Scott Bullock, Principal and CEO of East Durham College, said:

“Hosting BBC’s Question Time is a proud moment for East Durham College, but what makes opportunities like this so valuable is the experience they create for our learners.

“We are passionate about creating experiences that bring learning to life and open doors to future careers. These experiences are about more than the moment itself, they build confidence, develop valuable skills and help our students understand what they can achieve.

“We want every learner to leave East Durham College with not only a qualification, but also the experience, ambition and confidence to succeed in their chosen career.”

The visit reflects East Durham College’s wider commitment to creating meaningful experiences that connect education with industry and the world of work. By giving learners access to professionals, prestigious events and practical opportunities, the college aims to help students develop their technical skills, build confidence and explore career pathways they may not otherwise encounter.

Recent examples include welcoming John Allison, Lead Machinist at Alpine Formula One Team, to the Peterlee campus to share insights into high-performance engineering and careers in motorsport. Over at the college’s Houghall Campus, floristry students have also had the opportunity to take their creativity onto a national stage, representing East Durham College at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Supported by expert guidance and industry mentoring, the experience gave learners the chance to showcase their work at one of the UK’s most prestigious horticultural events.

These opportunities demonstrate the college’s commitment to ensuring that learning extends beyond the classroom, helping students connect their studies to real-world experiences, develop employability skills and gain a clearer understanding of the opportunities available to them.

Whether welcoming a major television production, learning from experts in high-performance engineering or showcasing creative talent on a national stage, East Durham College continues to place learner experience at the heart of its approach.