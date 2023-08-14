Be inspired by community and leisure courses at Borders College

Looking for a fun way to learn, to meet new people, or maybe a stepping-stone back to academic study? Look no further than our community certificated and leisure courses.

@BordersCollege is thrilled to announce its exciting line-up of certificate and leisure courses, set to commence in the upcoming autumn season.

We are delighted to welcome back many students to our Hawick and Galashiels campuses for in-person learning. However, for those unable to attend campus, we are pleased to provide online study options.



With an extensive selection of over 20 courses available, each programme will be scheduled based on the level of interest received. Whether you seek to enhance your professional skills for employment or explore a new hobby, we invite you to explore the diverse range of learning opportunities starting this August.

Participating in community certificated and leisure courses can be a way of relaxing and doing something you enjoy alongside other like-minded people in a comfortable environment. Learning for leisure can also build your confidence and become a stepping-stone back into more academic learning.

We have some fantastic courses on offer, including:

Astronomy and Astrophysics

Book Keeping for Small Business

Digital Photography

Elementary Cleaning and Disinfection (REHIS)

Elementary Food Hygiene (REHIS)

Elementary Health and Safety (REHIS)

Emergency First Aid at Work (REHIS)

Excel Spreadsheets Felting Fabrics – Make a Needle Felted Bear

Floristry

Gardening in any Space

HR for Small Business

Introduction to Counselling

Microsoft Word

Mind and Body Seasonal Yoga

Scottish Certificate for Personal Licence Holders

Social Media for Small Business

Upcycle and Recycle (Garments and Fabrics)

Accounts Manager at Borders College, Susan Rennie, commented:

“Engaging in learning can be beneficial in so many ways. Joining one of our courses can be a fantastic way to create new friendships with like-minded people and provide the opportunity to become part of our college community, enabling people to build confidence and provide a platform to explore other learning opportunities at Borders College whether this be full-time, part-time, work-based or short learning interventions.“

So, if you are excited about digital photography or want to learn more about gardening or astronomy and have some fun along the way, why not register your interest on one of our community and leisure courses by clicking here.

Published in