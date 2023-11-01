Birkbeck and Santander sign new agreement and celebrate over 10 years in partnership

The ongoing partnership, which began in 2013, has achieved great success, with the bank’s generous funding making a significant difference to students’ lives.

Birkbeck, University of London and Santander came together at a recent event on Birkbeck’s campus to celebrate the long-standing partnership and to sign a new three-year partnership agreement.

Over the next three years, funding from Santander will be used to provide awards for student entrepreneurs participating in Birkbeck’s Pioneer programme, grants for student’s undertaking micro-placements, and Santander’s Brighter Futures Grants, alongside Santander’s Scholarship Programme.

Professor David Latchman, Vice-Chancellor of Birkbeck, and students benefitting from Santander’s funding, welcomed Matt Hutnell, Director of Santander Universities, at the celebration event.

Professor David Latchman commented:

“We are immensely grateful to Santander Universities for its ongoing support, and the renewal of the partnership has come at a fitting time as we celebrate Birkbeck’s 200th anniversary this year. Over the last decade, Santander Universities has generously funded a number of Birkbeck projects, which has contributed towards fulfilling our mission of enabling students from diverse social and educational backgrounds to participate in our courses.”

Matt Hutnell, Director, Santander Universities UK, said:

“At Santander Universities we believe education is today’s solution to a better tomorrow. We’re proud to continue our partnership with Birkbeck and provide even more opportunities for students, staff and the local community to develop skills to build a brighter future and achieve their future potential.”

Pleasant Chinonyerem Kanu, MSc Marketing student at Birkbeck, commented:

“It has been particularly hard securing internships in marketing since I moved to London for university. The funding from Santander created an amazing opportunity for me to get a marketing internship with Breakbottle which I’m really grateful for.”

