BMet football students’ experience international game with top level South African players

BMet football academy students had the chance to experience an international game by playing a match with South African team from development programme, Education Through Soccer (ETS).

Boldmere St Michaels Football Academy hosted the friendly match where a squad of 16 team members from BMet competed, alongside college players who watched enthusiastically from the stands.

ETS is an initiative based in Johannesburg, which is dedicated to the development of young players and grass roots football coaching. The collective has years of experience in supporting male and female footballers from all backgrounds in South Africa.

The visit to BMet is part of a 10-day residential trip, which has also seen the players from the development programme visit Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC, whilst playing fixtures against college programmes.

Speaking of the experience, Dave Lawrence, Head of Football at BMet said:

“It was a truly fantastic opportunity for our students to play alongside an international team, who are of high calibre. The game was very competitive, played in fantastic spirit, and all players and coaches learned some useful skills from the varying football styles.

“Football is a sport that is appreciated and loved around the world and can be an invaluable way of uniting people globally, as has been proved with this game. It was a real education in football, for our students to discover how it is played in a different part of the world.

“It was also great for BMet to partner with an organisation that is doing such great things to advance football in a country that is benefitting from the extra support. We look forward to welcoming back ETS in the future, as we develop our partnership over the coming months.”

For BMet football enthusiasts, Boldmere St. Michaels FC Football Academy gives students a chance of playing full-time football, whilst gaining a recognised sport qualification along the way.

Sutton Coldfield College together with Boldmere St. Michaels, offer both a male academy and a women’s football academy.

Boldmere St Michaels is a state of the art 3G stadium with brand new changing room facilities, onsite strength and conditioning studio as well as an analysis suite.

All Academic provision takes place at Sutton Coldfield College ensuring that learners are fully integrated into college life alongside their football development. This allows them to experience all the benefits of a full college education such as IT Support, Work Experience and Support for Individual Learning Needs.