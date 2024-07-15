BMet supports impactful national racial justice campaign for young people using animation

BMet College(@BMetC) is proud to again be part of a creative youth focused campaign established this week, by the Student Commission for Racial Justice, which gives young people a voice.

Entitled “I will not be silenced,” the initiative uses impactful and vibrant animation to highlight that enough is enough to racist attitudes and stereotyping.

The animated poem has been specially designed to challenge the microaggressions experienced by young people from minoritised ethnic backgrounds.

The poem and animation were co-developed by the Student Commission with support from poet Emeka Ejiofor. It discusses the feelings of judgement and isolation caused by society’s double standards, microaggressions and negative stereotypes towards young people because of their race or religion.

Directed by Leaders Unlocked, the Student Commission on Racial Justice is a partnership of nine colleges across England. Now in its 5th year, the Commission brings the voices of thousands of young people to the debate about racial justice in England.

Pat Carvahlo, BMet CEO and Principal said:

“It is always a great and exciting opportunity for our students to get involved in such forward-thinking projects, as many of them really want to see a change to issues in society, like racial injustice, that affect and impact on them.

“Our young people are our future, so they are best placed to be part of campaigns for change that can only have a positive impact on them and future generations.”

In 2024, The Student Commission on Racial Justice explored racial disparities in education across 5 key areas:

Teaching & Learning

Support, Safety & Wellbeing

Events, Social Life & College Culture

World of Work & Aspiration

Complaints Structure & Process

Student Commissioners have developed national recommendations for change that were delivered to decision-makers at a showcase event on Thursday 23rd May 2024. They have also worked directly with their colleges to implement changes that impact the college and local community.

Harinder, Health and Social Care student at BMet’s Sutton Coldfield College and Student Commissioner for the Leaders Unlocked project said:

“This project has helped me to speak to others and to take action. For anyone thinking about getting involved – be ready to step on some toes!”

For the Commission’s previous recommendations that cover the key sectors; Education, Policing & Justice, Employment and Health, please see ‘A Platform for Young People’s Voices on Racial Justice 2022’.