BNY Manchester’s Chief of Staff appointed to University’s Industry Advisory Board

The University of Salford’s Business School has appointed BNY (The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation) Manchester’s Chief of Staff, Nikki O’Sullivan, to its Industry Advisory Board. As a board member, Nikki will help to develop the next generation of talent entering the workforce, while driving graduate employability and supporting innovation.

With an impressive career under her belt, Nikki will bring with her several years of experience in management, leadership, operations and business strategy from her time in recruitment, HR and finance, namely at the helm of BNY’s Manchester site. Nikki’s focus will centre on futureproofing the workforce, by joining forces with the University to help plug the region’s skills gap through industry collaboration.

In her new role, Nikki wants to focus on further improving the employability of students. She will help to develop additional pathways by opening their eyes to the various careers in industry, while helping them to lean into the opportunities that are out there in rapidly growing areas such as AI and cybersecurity.

Nikki said: “Making a positive impact in the communities in which we live and work is an important focus for BNY, so I jumped at the chance to join Salford Business School’s Industry Advisory Board to further drive our regional support and help nurture the critical skills required for the workforce of tomorrow.

“Next year will mark BNY’s 20th anniversary in Manchester and it is one of our six strategic growth locations globally. We’re already working with the University on our apprenticeship scheme, which we aim to grow, and we have some incredibly exciting and ambitious plans to fuel our growth with graduate roles across various areas of the company, giving future talent in Manchester a great opportunity to really shape our direction.”

Nikki is an advocate for equality, diversity and inclusion. Since joining BNY in 2011, she has helped strengthen a workplace that signifies the importance of disability awareness and fosters an environment where all colleagues feel valued and included.

Nikki added: “With continuous technological advancements across most industries, the career landscape is ever evolving, bringing new and emerging challenges that require a new set of skills. For example, AI is massively changing the way we work, so it’s essential organisations are equipped to navigate these changes and that students are fully prepared as they enter a dynamic career landscape.”

Salford Business School’s Industry Advisory Board comprises a group of experienced professionals from a diverse range of backgrounds. The board collaborates with the University to provide business acumen, expertise and industry reach, sharing real-time insight on the current issues and trends in business to help shape the school’s curriculum and support student employability.



Kai Ojo, CEO of Planisware UK and Ireland, and Chair of Salford Business School’s Industry Advisory Board, commented: “Nikki will be a fantastic addition to the board and we’re thrilled she will be helping to further elevate the school’s graduate employability and student success.”

Professor Francine Morris, Associate Dean for Enterprise and Engagement at Salford Business School, concluded: “With such an impressive career which has seen her champion community and inclusion, while making considerable contributions to progressing innovation, automation and efficiency, we know Nikki’s diverse and extensive skillset, combined with her vast experience in industry will play a pivotal role in helping to steer the direction of the school.”