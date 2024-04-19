Borders College is officially a Great Place to Work.

@BordersCollege is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Borders College.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviours that have proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Director of People Services at Borders College, Debbie Kerr, commented:

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™! We try to make our employee experience a priority every day, and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their colleagues, their leaders, and their jobs.

“This is important to us because we know that when our team members have a positive experience every day, they feel valued and make a difference to our customers.”

In addition to completing the extensive survey, staff had the opportunity to make additional comments about life at Borders College:

“There is a strong culture of pride in our work and of working together to support each other and achieve the best possible outcomes for our students.”

“Since starting here, I have always felt listened to and understood. The College has a great family culture within their team and between other teams.”

“I cannot fault the opportunities I have been given in my post.”

“Management is very approachable.”

“I think the ability to build relationships with the students and watch them progress is a rewarding experience you do not often get in other jobs.”

“The College makes such a great positive impact on both the students and the local community and innovates on a national level.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, commented:

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience.

“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Borders College stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

She emphasises that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by employees’ real-time feedback regarding their company culture.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.