Borders College: One of the UK’s Best in Education & Training™!

The 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces in Education and Training ™ list was revealed this morning by Great Place To Work® UK, recognising Borders College among the group of organisations in the large and super large category.

The Best Workplaces in Education and Training™ list is created using the anonymous feedback from employees working in the industry about their workplace experience.

Great Place To Work® UK administered their research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based consulting and professional services employees to determine the Best Workplaces™ list.

The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Analysis of the sector employee survey responses found:

76% of employees at the UK’s Best Workplaces for Education and Training say “I am offered training and development to further myself professionally” compared to 59% at a typical company in this sector.

Pete Smith, Borders College Principal and CEO, said:

“It is fantastic to be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Education and Training™. This award reflects the dedication, passion, and commitment of our staff in creating an environment where everyone can thrive, develop, and feel valued. At Borders College, we believe that investing in our people is the key to delivering outstanding education and training for our community.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK, said:

“The UK’s Best Workplaces in Education & Training™ create environments where their people feel valued, supported, and able to make a real difference. The data shows us that these organisations strive to provide sufficient flexibility and autonomy, allowing staff to do meaningful work in a culture that enables people to perform at their best. Congratulations Borders College on being recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Education & Training™.”

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the College provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The College has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programmes. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.