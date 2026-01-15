Borders College welcomes proposed increase in funding

The Scottish Government has announced an extra 10% in funding for Scotland’s colleges. The amount, which equates to a total of around £70 million across revenue and capital, was announced as part of their draft budget on Tuesday, 13th January.

Pete Smith, Principal of Borders College, commented:

“I welcome the Scottish Government’s decision to provide additional investment in college core funding, recognising the vital position our colleges play in our communities, reducing poverty and driving economic growth. This funding offers a real opportunity for colleges to move from crisis towards stability and greater sustainability. “While that stability is of course vital, for Borders College and the Scottish Borders Region, we also need growth. I will continue to make the case to secure additional funded student places for the Borders to support our growing demand and enable us to deliver on the skills needs of our new and existing employers, to widen access for our communities and to develop the next generation of Borders entrepreneurs.”

Gavin Donoghue, CEO of Colleges Scotland, said:

“After years of funding falling in real terms, this increase will help mitigate some of the sector’s immediate financial pressures in the next academic year, and we hope this marks a step-change in the approach to investing in our colleges. “We look forward to working collaboratively with the Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council on more detail around the capital allocations, so that we can collectively deliver a truly sustainable skills system in a modern fit for purpose college estate.”

While the announcement does not yet fully restore the investment lost by Scotland’s colleges following a 20 per cent real-terms reduction since 2021/22, it represents a welcome step forward and a clear signal of renewed commitment to the sector. There is optimism that this budget marks a turning point towards a more sustainable and resilient future, with colleges recognised as instrumental in delivering whole-family support and helping to lift people out of poverty through access to qualifications, training and wraparound support.

