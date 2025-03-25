BPP University Celebrates ‘Good’ Rating in Latest Ofsted Inspection 

BPP University is proud to announce that it has retained a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating across all areas in its recent re-inspection conducted from February 11-14, 2025. The inspection evaluated various aspects of the university’s apprenticeship provision, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and apprenticeships.

BPP University, the first publicly owned company in the UK to obtain degree awarding powers in 2007, offers academically rigorous education grounded in practical application across four schools: Law, Business, Nursing, and Technology. In 2020, it was granted indefinite taught degree awarding powers under the Office for Students’ new regulatory framework. BPP University has + 24,000 students studying at 13 centres in eight locations across England and online globally.

The inspection highlighted several key strengths of BPP University:

Expert Tutors : Apprentices greatly value learning from their tutors, who possess suitable qualifications, high levels of expertise in their specialist subjects, and extensive industry experience. Tutors draw on their own practice to illustrate key concepts, enhancing apprentices’ understanding and knowledge of complex subject content.

: Apprentices greatly value learning from their tutors, who possess suitable qualifications, high levels of expertise in their specialist subjects, and extensive industry experience. Tutors draw on their own practice to illustrate key concepts, enhancing apprentices’ understanding and knowledge of complex subject content. Relevant Skills and Knowledge : Apprentices acquire new knowledge and skills that are highly relevant to their jobs as they progress with their training. Employers highly value the knowledge and skills that apprentices learn and the positive contributions they make at work.

: Apprentices acquire new knowledge and skills that are highly relevant to their jobs as they progress with their training. Employers highly value the knowledge and skills that apprentices learn and the positive contributions they make at work. Employer Collaboration : Apprentices develop up-to-date and relevant skills needed by employers. This is achieved through effective collaboration between leaders, tutors, and employers to understand and incorporate these skills into the curriculums.

: Apprentices develop up-to-date and relevant skills needed by employers. This is achieved through effective collaboration between leaders, tutors, and employers to understand and incorporate these skills into the curriculums. Support for SEND Apprentices : Tutors and managers provide excellent support for apprentices with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), helping them achieve their full potential.

: Tutors and managers provide excellent support for apprentices with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), helping them achieve their full potential. Confidence and Resilience : Apprentices develop confidence and resilience as they complete various stages of their course.

: Apprentices develop confidence and resilience as they complete various stages of their course. Structured Curriculums : Managers and tutors ensure that apprenticeship curriculums are well-structured, with key concepts taught in the correct order.

: Managers and tutors ensure that apprenticeship curriculums are well-structured, with key concepts taught in the correct order. Continuous Improvement: Leaders and managers have a good understanding of the strengths and areas for development of their curriculums. They take effective actions to improve areas of poor performance.

Professor Tim Stewart, Vice Chancellor of BPP University, commented, “We are extremely proud to have retained a ‘Good’ rating. ” It’s rewarding to see the areas that have been acknowledged within the Ofsted report, including the professionalism of our expert tutors, our employer collaboration, and the support we give our SEND apprentices.

“BPP University is committed to providing high-quality education and training that meets the needs of both learners and employers. This ‘Good’ rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the university’s staff and leadership team.”

David Wooff, Director of Apprenticeship Quality and Regulation at BPP added, “Our apprentices and learners continue to be at the forefront of everything we do. The teamwork across the entire University ensures that we provide the best possible education and support for our learners, and we will continue to improve where possible to uphold the high standards we have set.