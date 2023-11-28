Bracknell students watch firefighters perform a RTC rescue demo

Firefighters from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service performed a Road Traffic Collision Rescue Demonstration for students at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

As part of Road Safety Week firefighters demonstrated the dangers of texting while driving with a simulated collision in a cordoned-off area in the college’s carpark on Friday (24/11), while also showing what they do as part of a rescue.

Aided by dummies, the firefighters showed how they remove casualties from the vehicle, as one of the firefighters played the part of the driver of the vehicle.

In order to get the driver out of the car, the firefighters removed the doors, boot and roof, before putting them onto a stretcher and handing the casualty over to paramedics.

Jon Hicks, Watch Manager at Bracknell & Ascot fire stations, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, talked students through all the different aspects of the rescue from the cause and assessment of the collision to each stage of the rescue.

The aim of the demonstration was to raise awareness of the dangers of carelessness or negligence when driving and to illustrate potential consequences, with the demonstration attended by students and staff.

After the demonstration had finished, students were shown the fire engine and chatted to firefighters to find out what it’s like to work as a firefighter.

Nikolas Stone, aged 18-years-old, from Bracknell is studying a Uniformed Public Services Level 2 Certificate at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

He said: “It was informative. When a car crash happens, you know what will happen because they’ve gone through it step by step. You know how to prepare for it.

“It taught me the importance of being safe while driving and not texting while driving or drinking before driving. I was quite scared watching the demonstration, as I didn’t realise that it would be so realistic. I’m currently learning to drive so I now know what not to do when driving a car.

“While watching the demonstration, I saw the fire fighters demonstrating teamwork, communication and leadership skills to keep the scene safe, get the casualties out and work with the ambulance service to take the casualties to hospital.”

Daniel Ellis, Public Services Teacher at Activate Learning, said:

“This demonstration provided a vital learning opportunity for our Public Services students.

“It showed them how firefighters work together at the scene of a road traffic collision to rescue casualties, keep other motorists and pedestrians safe and work with the ambulance service.

“Watching the fire crews working, you can see that their demonstration of teamwork, the communication skills between them, how everyone was aware of what the other person was doing to keep the casualties safe, the casualty informed of what’s going on around them to keep them calm, whilst working in a safe and methodical manner.

“These are all skills that we cover as part of the Public Services course, so here was a great practical demonstration of that theory coming together.”



Jon Hicks, Watch Manager at Bracknell & Ascot fire stations, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“The demonstration was a great success. The whole aim was to raise awareness of the dangers of carelessness behind the wheel, as part of Road Safety Week, what can happen and what we as firefighters do when we attend an RTC like this.

“The demonstration was well received by staff and students. It’s a good way to engage with the community to raise awareness and show how we respond to situations like this.

“It’s also a good opportunity for students, especially for Public Services students, to see what we do on a daily basis.”

