BSDC hosts event to celebrate Supported Internships and neurodiversity

In celebration of National Supported Internship Day, Burton South Derbyshire College (BSDC) hosted a Neurodiversity in the Workplace business breakfast on Thursday 27th March.

The event brought together businesses, HR professionals and industry leaders to explore the potential of neurodivergent talent in the workplace. Students currently doing a Supported Internship attended the event to speak to other attendees about their experiences firsthand, offering valuable insights into their journeys.

The session featured discussions on the strengths that neurodiverse employees can bring to businesses, including innovative thinking, problem-solving and unique perspectives. The Guest Speaker for the event was Chris Jackson from Staffordshire County Council’s Autism Inclusion Team, who discussed how to capitalise on the strengths of neurodivergent individuals, while addressing some of the challenges of employing a young person with special educational needs.

Chris also shared practical tips for successfully offering a Supported Internship. He said: “If you tailor the job to focus on the intern’s strengths, you can help them thrive. When someone joins your workforce, whether they have a label of ADHD, autism or another neurodivergence, remember not to define them solely by that label. They are much more than that.”

A Supported Internship is a structured programme of study designed for young people aged 16-24 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who have a strong desire to work. These internships provide meaningful employment opportunities that are tailored to match the skills and abilities of the individual while fulfilling genuine business needs. Through these programmes, businesses have the chance to integrate young people into their workforce and contribute to creating a more inclusive environment.

Deanne Atkins, Curriculum Team Leader for Foundation Learning at BSDC said: “We want to raise awareness about diversity in the workplace, and in particular the benefits it can have to employers. When you diversify your workforce, what you’ll notice as businesses is that you can thrive.”

David Drabble, Head Ranger for Conkers said: “I’ve been heavily involved in working with Supported Interns and finding them daily tasks. Initially, it’s about identifying their strengths, and we’ve been focusing on those. Over time, they’ve grown more confident, and we now have a job list on the board, allowing them to come in and get started independently.”

For more information on how your business can get involved, please contact the Business Development Team at BSDC: [email protected].

