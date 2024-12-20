BSDC leading the way in healthcare education through AoC’s five missions

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is proud to have been selected by the Association of Colleges (AoC) to contribute to their latest report, Mission Accepted: The Role of Colleges across the Government’s Five Missions.

As the national voice for further education in England, AoC created a report to highlight the significant role colleges play in advancing the government’s five key missions. These missions address the UK’s long-term societal, economic and environmental challenges, and include driving economic growth, breaking down barriers to opportunity, supporting the NHS, ensuring safer streets and accelerating the transition to clean energy leadership.

The College is dedicated to deliver across all missions, and has specifically supported the mission of ‘Building an NHS fit for the future’ with its state of the art health and social care facilities and industry partnerships. By contributing to this mission, BSDC demonstrates how further education can play a transformative role in equipping learners with the expertise required to support the NHS for generations to come.

This collaboration was an opportunity to showcase the College’s excellent healthcare facilities. Rated Outstanding by Ofsted, the College continues to innovate and introduce multi-use technologies to prepare learners for the future of healthcare.

The College’s Health Simulation Suite features a mock hospital ward with three beds, a nurse’s station and specialist equipment, in partnership with University Hospitals of Derby, Burton NHS Foundation Trust and Staffordshire University. The facilities include an Immersive Interactive Simulation Suite with virtual reality technology, interactive 3D graphics and audio content to provide a multi-sensory learning environment.

Principal and Chief Executive, John Beaty said: “We are central in helping Health and Social Care learners to not only meet their current workforce challenges, but also make sure that we are preparing tomorrow’s workforce so that they have the skills, competencies and compassion to be able to meet the challenges of both of those sectors.”

“Burton and South Derbyshire College is proud to have been chosen to highlight our exceptional healthcare facilities while contributing to the government’s mission to create an NHS fit for the future. This opportunity celebrates the dedication and expertise of BSDC’s learners and staff, who are shaping the future of healthcare with innovation and excellence.”

Learners from the college visited the House of Lords to Attend the Association of Colleges Winter Parliamentary reception. Our T Level Health learners had the valuable opportunity to demonstrate healthcare equipment by performing blood pressure checks, leading to insightful discussions about the future of healthcare and inspiring their development.

To watch the case study video go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92eT24pEQkg or to find out more about health and social care courses at Burton and South Derbyshire College visit https://www.bsdc.ac.uk/social-care.