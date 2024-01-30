Calling all young wildlife photographers and artists as competition opens

Young wildlife photographers and artists are urged to showcase their skills in a popular University Centre Shrewsbury competition for the chance to win top titles and prizes presented by an award-winning naturalist, TV producer and author.

Entries are now open for the Young Nature Photographer and Young Nature Artist of the Year 2024 competition run by the University Centre.

Prizes will be presented by Stephen Moss, original producer of BAFTA award-winning TV series Springwatch among many other accolades, at a special ceremony in Shrewsbury.

Anyone aged five to 22 is invited to send in their best wildlife photographs and images of their finest wildlife art, for the opportunity to win nature-inspired prizes, including a handmade trophy by artist Angela Sidwell.

From a seal yawning and a centipede crawling to a heron hovering and a puffin posing, the stunning work of more than 20 talented young wildlife photographers was celebrated at the 2023 awards ceremony.

Dr Bethan Stallwood, competition organiser, and Senior Lecturer in Environmental Biotechnology said: “I am so excited to see the entries for this year’s competition. We received more than 300 entries last year, of extraordinary quality. We are particularly interested in photographs and art of British wildlife – and you do not need a fancy camera – winning entries last year included photographs taken on their parent’s phone. This is the first year we have added a competition for young artists, and I cannot wait to see what talent is out there.

“Please take inspiration from your surroundings, whether that is a robin on your school fence, a lone tree outside your window, or a beetle on a branch. Nature is everywhere and we are looking forward to seeing what inspires you.”

Entrants should send in their photographs by midnight on April 30, 2024, to: [email protected].

A maximum of four per person can be submitted and photos – and photos of art – are asked to be sent as attachments with the entrant’s name, date of birth and school (or please state ‘home educated’ if this is the case) in the main email.

Entries will be judged by a panel, and winners informed via email.

Winners will be invited to the UCS Young Nature Photographer and Young Nature Artist of the Year 2024 awards ceremony at Guildhall in Shrewsbury, on Thursday June 27, where the prizes will be presented in five age categories.

Winners will be given one month’s notice to enable arrangements to be made. Organisers are unable to post prizes.

Published in