Cambridge and Oxford students race on frozen river in Chinafor inaugural Ice Dragon Boat event

Students from the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford swapped familiar UK waterways for sub-zero conditions in northern China this month, competing in the inaugural HIT–Cambridge–Oxford Cup Ice Dragon Boat International Friendship Race on the frozen Songhua River.

The event saw 14 teams from leading universities across the UK and China, including Cambridge, Oxford, Peking University, Tsinghua University, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the University of Macau, compete over a 200-metre course in temperatures below -20°C. Cambridge University students pipped their Oxford counterparts to finish joint first alongside three other teams.

Ice dragon boating is a winter adaptation of traditional dragon boat racing, with teams of 10 paddlers, a drummer and a steersperson propelling specially adapted boats fitted with skate-like blades across frozen rivers using spiked ice picks. The sport has grown in popularity in recent years, particularly in northern China.

The race took place in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, often referred to as China’s “Ice City” due to its extreme winter temperatures and its annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, the largest winter festival of its kind in the world.

For many of the UK students, the event marked their first experience competing in icy conditions:

“This is incredible! In the UK, the lowest temperature is around -5°C, but here it’s over -20°C,” said Edward Townsend, a Cambridge student.

“We’ve rowed on the River Cam, but this is our first time racing dragon boats on ice in China. It’s not only a big physical challenge, but also a test of team spirit. We’ve really embraced this challenge together and I think we’ve done ourselves proud”.

Oxford students also highlighted the technical differences between traditional rowing and ice dragon boating.

“The biggest challenge is the technique difference. Ice dragon boating tests your core and upper body, while water rowing is more about the legs,” said Daniel Foran from Oxford.

“But this challenge brought us closer as a team, and the HIT coaches were incredibly supportive, showing us how to use our strength effectively.”

The event was hosted by Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), one of China’s leading engineering universities, as part of a wider initiative to strengthen academic and cultural links between UK and Chinese institutions. Alongside the competition, visiting students from Oxford and Cambridge took part in campus visits, including tours of HIT’s Aerospace Museum.

“In Chinese culture, the dragon boat symbolises unity, progress, and excellence – values that resonate with the British ideals of courage, courtesy, and responsibility,” said Chen Jie, HIT Party Secretary.

“Although China and the UK are at opposite ends of the Eurasian continent, this event bridges Oxford and Cambridge’s centuries-old rowing tradition with HIT’s engineering legacy and fosters cultural understanding between our youth.”

Beyond the race itself, the UK students also participated in cultural activities across Harbin, including visits to Ice-Snow World, the city’s historic Chinese Baroque district, and local wildlife attractions.

For Chinese students, the international dimension marked a notable expansion of the event.

“Ice dragon boating has really shown me how sports can bring the world closer,” said Na Boshi, a student at HIT who is competing in his third ice dragon boat race.

“In the past, the event was mainly an opportunity to connect with students and faculty from other C9 universities in China. This year, however, it felt even more exciting.”

Organisers said the event offered students from both countries the opportunity to engage in competition, collaboration, and cultural exchange, while experiencing a unique sporting discipline in one of the world’s coldest major cities.