Cambridge Regional College Reach Finals of National Award

The Green Team at Cambridge Regional College are announced as finalists in The National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards 2022. The Green Team

The Green Team have spent the last 12 months working on a range of major projects under the guidance of Instructor, Andrew Fountain and the CRC support team. Projects have included the Cherry Blossom Avenue at Anglesey Abbey, the Willow Fence project at Grafham Water and the Santa’s Grotto at Hinchingbrooke Park, each of which has achieved great success and recognition by local groups. The team have now received the welcome news that they have been shortlisted in the category of People’s Choice in The National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards.

Director of Supported Learning and Inclusion, Jeremy Lloyd said, “We are thrilled that the work of The Green Team has been recognised by the judges at The National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards. The Green Team has achieved a great deal over the last year, producing work that will be enjoyed by members of our community for many years to come. This work will continue as we move forward, with bigger and more challenging projects being assigned. To win the People’s Choice award for their community work would mean a great deal to our students, their parents, The Green Team and our college.”

The Green Team is made up of a group of adult learners with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities that attend Cambridge Regional College to gain the skills and knowledge to support them as they prepare for life and work. Andrew Fountain, Instructor for The Green Team, has spent the last five years developing partnerships with popular visitor destinations across the region to offer the skills of The Green Team as a valuable resource in maintaining green spaces while supporting the development of soft skills such as confidence, teamwork, and communication for his learners.

The Green Team delivered their finalist interview to a panel of judges in June and now await the announcement of the winners at a formal awards event on Friday 7th July at the ICC, Birmingham.

Find out more about the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards. Explore Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision at Cambridge Regional College.

