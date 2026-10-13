Cardiff and Vale College marks the topping out ofits new landmark Vale campuses

Cardiff and Vale College has marked the topping out of its two new landmark campuses in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The topping out milestone sees the full structure for both the Barry Waterfront Campus and the Advanced Technology Centre completed to their highest point, and the significant £119m project move into the next phase of construction.

With the structure of both campuses in place, the college marked the day by bringing together immediate key partners involved in the project to have the first opportunity to visit the development and experience the full scale of the campuses.

Held at CAVC’s Advanced Technology Centre site, opposite Cardiff Airport, the visit brought together immediate key partners involved in the project and provided the first opportunity to visit the development and experience its scale firsthand. A small group of senior representatives from CAVC, WEPCo and Welsh Government were taken around the site by developer Bouygues UK, to the top of the campus, offering a unique perspective of the scale of the campus and the transformation taking place. Also part of the visiting group were two CAVC Engineering learners who represent some of the first cohort of learners to study there when the campus opens in September 2027.

The innovative Advanced Technology Centre sits alongside the college’s renowned International Centre for Aerospace Training (ICAT). The new centre will accomodate training focused on meeting the skills needs of employers, apprentices and those working in advanced technologies and supporting Wales’ Net Zero transition.

Also reaching this significant point in development is the college’s Barry Waterfront Campus, which will offer a wide range of facilities and courses for young people and adults to develop new skills or progress in their careers.

Both campuses are due to open in the summer of 2027 and will be the first net zero further education project in Wales. The project is being delivered through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

Cardiff and Vale College Group Chief Executive Mike James said:

“We are delighted with the progress being made and to mark this important milestone for the two new campuses that will make a real difference to the communities of the Vale of Glamorgan and beyond. These developments reflect our commitment to creating high-quality learning environments for our community and employers, as well as our drive to invest in skills for the future.

“We now look forward to further engaging with young people, families, community groups and employers, ensuring all are part of the journey as these campuses take shape. When the doors open in September 2027, these spaces will belong to the communities they serve, delivering long-term educational, social and economic benefits for the Vale.”

Kevin McElroy, Operations Director at Bouygues UK, said:

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the strong, collaborative approach our partners have brought to this project. The commitment from all partners has been instrumental in delivering this transformational investment for Wales.

“These campuses represent a genuine partnership between education, industry and government – and that collaborative spirit extends to our onsite team, whose dedication has been crucial in bringing this vision to life. It’s rewarding to be part of a project that will deliver world-class facilities for the next generation of engineers, manufacturers and sustainability experts, whilst also setting a benchmark as Wales’s first net zero further education campus.”

Neil Cutting, General Manager at WEPCo, said:

“What better way to celebrate the tangible passion and commitment of the Cardiff and Vale College to its learners and the communities they serve, than to mark the completion of the inspiring spaces taking shape at the Advanced Technology Centre. We are honoured to be entrusted to deliver the College’s vision for innovative, modern education spaces on this site and the Barry Waterfront Campus.

“Together with our experienced delivery partners, who have carefully designed and are now building for future generations, we look forward to the next set of milestones as we work towards completion in time for the start of the upcoming academic year. We are committed to ensuring that the new facilities will inspire all learners for many years to come and open new doors of opportunity for Wales and communities in the Vale of Glamorgan.”

The first Net Zero Further Education project in Wales, both campuses will become truly sustainable learning environments in which thousands will learn each year, bringing substantial community and economic development benefits to the Vale. Both campuses are due to open in the summer of 2027.