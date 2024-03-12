Cardiff and Vale College retains CyberFirst Gold College status in recognition of its first-rate teaching

Cardiff and Vale College has retained its CyberFirst Gold College Award for its leading role in cyber security teaching.

The CyberFirst Schools and Colleges programme is run by the National Cyber Security Centre, part of government security and intelligence organisation GCHQ. The programme recognises schools and colleges that can demonstrate a commitment to inspiring the latest generation of cyber security experts and bridging the skills gap.

CyberFirst schools and colleges offer a range of activities to engage students, such as coding clubs and enrichment activities. CAVC has long recognised the importance of cyber security courses across all industries, with former Cyber Security student Kyle Woodward representing the UK at a recent WorldSkills Finals and Level 3 Computing and Cyber Security learner Emma Morgan gave evidence to the House of Commons Welsh Affairs Committee on the need to address the gender imbalance in STEM subjects.

The College’s commitment to cyber security does not end within its classrooms. CAVC actively engages with schools and strategic partners through a wide range of extracurricular activities. Through workshops, competitions and collaboration, the College aims to broaden the horizons of aspiring cyber enthusiasts, strengthening its ties with the local community and solidifying its position as a leading college of cyber security education.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said;

“We are delighted that Cardiff and Vale College has retained CyberFirst’s Gold College Award. Not only is this testament to the hard work and determination of our Computing Department but reflects the whole College’s vision of the importance of cyber security as an exciting and vital industry for learners to aspire to work within.

“In addition, we believe the College’s Gold College Award status reflects our commitment to continuing to develop strong working relationships with our partners within the Cardiff Capital Region and will provide us with the platform and aspiration to continue to grow and offer a cutting edge Cyber Security curriculum at CAVC.”