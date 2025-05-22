Cardiff and Vale College shortlisted at UK-wide Family Learning Awards 2025

Cardiff and Vale College has been shortlisted for a UK-wide Family Learning Award for its innovative work in delivering family learning that involves science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Organised by the Campaign for Learning and the National Centre for Family Learning, the Family Learning Awards are an annual celebration of engaging work that makes a real difference to families and communities. CAVC’s Family Learning team has been shortlisted in the Family Learning Support to STEM Award.

The College’s Family Learning team deliver 27 family learning STEM courses a year which covers 330 families, with 670 people engaged with in the last year. The free courses are delivered in the community, with most provision delivered in areas of high deprivation.

The programme is co-produced with children, parents, carers and school leaders, responding to the needs of families within the community while aligning with the Curriculum for Wales programme of learning. They are designed to enable parents and carers to learn and develop together.

CAVC Family Learning provision that promote STEM subjects involve a range of fun activities highlighting real-world applications of STEM principles, such as using ketchup and custard to explore Non-Newtonian Fluids and extracting DNA from strawberries. Parents often progress on to study further courses in STEM-related topics.

Cardiff and Vale College Senior Head of Academic Study, Foundation and Adult Learning Wayne Carter said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious national award and be recognised for the imaginative, innovative and inclusive ways of delivering learning opportunities to our families.”

Campaign for Learning Deputy Director Miranda Baxter said: “The Family Learning Awards recognise and celebrate exemplary and effective family learning initiatives taking place nationally. And every year the judges are bowled over by the calibre of applications and standards of excellence across what is an exceptionally diverse and specialist sector in the UK.

“Family learning is about creating rich learning experiences and stronger relationships that transform thinking, boost skills and create a lifelong culture of learning. Every applicant has demonstrated a positive impact on their community. They have worked with families in creative and responsive ways in which the families were co-creators and valued as equal learning partners.

“Everyone benefits from family learning: families, organisers, the entire community ecosystem. And the organisations and individuals submitting applications are a passionate bunch who truly believe in the power of family engagement. We at Campaign for Learning are thrilled to announce our shortlisted candidates and commend everyone who submitted.”