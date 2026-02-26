CAVC supports users of Vale Domestic Abuse Service to develop DIY skills

Cardiff and Vale College worked with the Vale Domestic Abuse Service (DAS) to help some of its users develop their DIY skills for basic home improvements, in an initiative supported by funding from social housing maintenance provider Cardo Group.

A group of eight women from the service’s Survivor Network attended the College to learn how to do odd jobs, home improvements, and gain a sense of empowerment and independence. Members of the group had raised the issue of domestic abuse survivors having strangers inside their new homes to conduct repairs and maintenance as a source of stress and anxiety.

CAVC offers a range of practical, beginner-friendly DIY courses in subjects such as construction and carpentry, plastering, and tiling, and was more than happy to accommodate the group. Cardo funding enabled the women to purchase essential kit for the course, such as work boots and other PPE.

Cardo Group Director of Partnerships Alana McCarthy said:

“We’re proud of the collaboration between Cardo, Vale DAS, and Cardiff and Vale College to create opportunities that empower women who have faced unimaginable challenges. This course is about more than DIY skills. It’s about rebuilding confidence, opening doors, and showing that a bright future is possible.”

Vicky Friis, Chief Executive of Vale Domestic Abuse Services, said:

“Thanks to Cardo’s support, eight women from our Survivor Network have been able to take part in a learning opportunity that has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on their wellbeing. Partnerships like this demonstrate the real power of businesses choosing to invest in people and communities.

“This opportunity is about far more than learning practical skills. It’s about rebuilding confidence, increasing independence and helping women feel more in control of their homes and their futures.

“We are incredibly grateful to Cardo and to Cardiff and Vale College for recognising the value of this work and for standing alongside survivors in such a meaningful, tangible way.”

Megan (not their real name) has had support from Vale Domestic Abuse Service and regularly attends wellbeing sessions and courses run by the charity.

“I wanted to do this course as I was nervous about attempting any work around the house and I thought this would boost my confidence and build my knowledge,” she said. “I was right – I found the course immersive and we got stuck in straight away.

“Doing this course with a small group of women who had experienced or were experiencing similar situations to me, there was a great deal of compassion and empathy there, and it was good to share stories in a supportive environment. We all encouraged and praised each other’s work and had a laugh together.

“Our course instructor was patient and helpful and I really value the experience that I had on this course. It pushed me outside my comfort zone and I wouldn’t have had chance to try this kind of work without this course existing, so I am very grateful. I came away feeling more empowered.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“We were honoured to be able to support Vale of Glamorgan Domestic Abuse Service to empower members of its Survivors Network to be able to feel more independent and carry out DIY work as they rebuild their lives. The work the Service performs is so important and it really was a privilege to help them help their service users in such a positive way.”

Please note – photo shows a staff member from Vale DAS and not a user of its services