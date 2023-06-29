Celebrating another exceptional year of Sport at Cardiff and Vale College

Cardiff and Vale College’s Sport Academies have celebrated their best-ever season at the CAVC 2023 Sport Awards.

The number of learners involved in the academies continues to increase, and the amount of silverware won has made it their most successful season ever. An impressive number of learners have also gained regional and national honours in the 2022-23 season.

The Basketball Academy celebrated its second full season by being crowned Association of Colleges (AoC) South West Regional League champions, and back-to-back champions in both the AoC Welsh Regional League and the Welsh Colleges National Championship, going on to represent Wales in the AoC National Championships.

Basketball Academy players Trystan McIver, Lance Macraig, Paddy Whitestone, Mason Holl and Milo Okrzesik played for Wales U17s. Grineji Mudzingwa, Harri Welsh and Steve Keuni represented Wales at U19 level.

The Rugby Academy was crowned WRU Welsh Schools and Colleges champions for the second year running and represented Wales at the World Schools Festival in Thailand. Seven players – Elijah Evans, Scott Delnevo, Tom Hughes, Owain James, Saul Hurley, Cameron Tyler-Grocott and Jaden Wilkins – made the Wales U18s squad.

Owain James, Saul Hurley, Cameron Tyler-Grocott, Gethin Howells, Jaden Wilkins, Luke Caple, Tom Hughes, Ethan Rudyj, Elijah Evans, Scott Delnevo, Don Kipulu and Lucas de la Rua played for Cardiff Rugby U18s. Lucas was also selected for the Wales U20s squad,

The Women’s Rugby Academy saw Katie Sims, Niamh Padmore, Sofia Foscolo and Gabby Healan to represent Wales Seniors. Niamh Padmore, Riley Stanger, Izzy Wing, Katie Sims, Sofia Foscolo and Madison Isgrove played for Cardiff Rugby and Shauna Hazelden for the Dragons, Alys Griffiths and Bethan MacLauchlin for the Ospreys, and Maddy Jones for the Bristol Bears.

Cricket Academy players Zach Healey, Harvey Purnell, Charlie Young, Euan Murphy, Wil Nicholas, Jack Seignot, Asim Hameed, James Gunning and Kawsar Talukda were selected to play for Welsh Colleges Cricket.

On the Futsal programme, the female 7-a-side team won the Welsh Colleges Cup.

Football Academy had one of its most successful seasons ever and player Finn Roberts was called up to the Welsh Schools U18s match against Australia and scored on his international debut.

At the awards, Iestyn Paul won the award for Non-Academy Elite and Performance Student Athlete of the Year. Iestyn is in the GB Taekwondo development team and competed in France and Bulgaria. He won the Riga Open and the Welsh Open won gold at the Chungdokwan Championship and silver at the British Championship.

Overall Student Athlete of the Year went to Lucas de la Rua. A Levels student Lucas has played a central role in the Rugby Academy’s last two seasons, receiving praise for his hard work and dedication from his coaches and his tutors alike.

CAVC Group Principal Kay Martin said:

“I would like to offer my congratulations to our award winners and all of our Sport Academy players. The hard work and dedication that you have all put in this year to balance your study with your commitment to training and participating to your very best in your chosen sport, should be applauded and you’ve made us all very proud.

“I’d also like to thank and congratulate all of the fantastic academy coaching teams and wider College staff who have supported our players throughout the year.”

The CAVC Sport Academies are made up of students from across the College who are studying a range of vocational and academic courses. They provide a supportive and specialist environment that combines first-class coaching and sports facilities with the College’s wide portfolio of courses. Players can progress in their sporting careers while studying at the College and prepare for a future outside of sport as well.

Interested in joining a CAVC Sport Academy? You can register interest now for pre-season – visit here for more information.

