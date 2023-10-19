Celebrating ‘Love our Colleges’ Week: LSEC welcomes local MP

Students and staff at London South East Colleges’ Bexley Campus welcomed the MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford, Sir David Evennett on Friday – marking the end of this year’s ‘Love our Colleges’ Week.

During his visit, the MP was shown around different curriculum areas, meeting with students, tutors and support staff. He was given a tour around the college’s digital ‘Platform’ suite and the Nido Volans SEND provision.

Sir David spoke to students about their courses and ambitions for the future. He visited the manufacturing workshop to see students making phone stands, as well as and observing a SEND performing arts lesson and a Level 3 digital lesson.

During his visit and tour of the College, Sir David said:

“I very much enjoy my visits to London South East Colleges and today’s has been no exception. Seeing the students’ fantastic work and their creativity is inspiring, as is hearing about their exciting future plans.

“The College is such an important part of our local community, with its mission to help change lives through high quality education. Many people in my constituency benefit from the courses and qualifications LSEC offers, helping them secure fulfilling jobs and careers.

“Opportunities to upskill and re-skill are crucial, particularly in such a difficult financial climate. I am hugely supportive of the further education and believe it has a vital role in supporting the local and national economy.

“I wish all the students I met today the very best of luck in their future lives and careers – I have no doubt they will achieve their ambitions.”

After the tour, Sir David took part in a discussion with college leaders about the challenges currently facing both LSEC and the wider sector. Topics covered include the Level 3 qualification reforms, SEND and AP reform and the Local Skills Improvement Fund.

Hosting Sir David was Group Principal and CEO of London South East Colleges, Dr Sam Parrett CBE. She said:

“I am always proud to take visitors around our college, to see the great work being done here by staff and students – and it has been fantastic to host Sir David today.

“We are hugely grateful for the immense support that Sir David gives the college and the advocacy he provides for the further education sector as a whole.

“Love our Colleges Week’ is an important celebration for FE, so we are delighted that Sir David’s visit has coincided with this – and so pleased to showcase our successes and ambitions.”

‘Love our Colleges’ is a campaign led by the Association of Colleges (AoC). It celebrates the fantastic work carried out by colleges around the country as well as lobbying politicians to further support the sector and effect positive change. Visit Love Our Colleges | Association of Colleges (aoc.co.uk)

