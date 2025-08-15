Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form Celebrates Excellent A-Level Success with Mayor of West Midlands

Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form in West Bromwich, part of the Sandwell Colleges, is celebrating the excellent achievements of its A-Level students.

The class of 2025 has achieved their best-ever A Level results this year, building on the sixth form’s impressive track record of academic excellence and achievement and are now future-ready and heading for success.

The College in West Bromwich draws in young people living in West Bromwich, Sandwell, Birmingham and the Black Country and has achieved higher than ever pass rates with 100% pass rate in over 30 separate courses.

Renowned for its strong academic and university style culture and combining academic and practical learning through its Young Professionals Academy, students at Central Saint Michael’s benefit from expert teaching, first-class and unique facilities in its iconic building, and a focus on independent learning and progression. This provides a solid foundation for the transition to university or to progress directly into good careers in industry.

Students collecting their results will progress to some of the leading higher education institutions across Birmingham and the UK, or into early career roles with well-known employers, as they take the next step towards their future careers.

Ivie Imadonmwinyi achieved an A Star in Law and two Bs in Criminology and Drama A Levels.

She said: “I’m really proud of myself, all my hard work and revision was worth it in the end. The support the teachers have given me here has been very beneficial for helping me succeed. I’m heading to the University of Birmingham to study Law and Criminology. I’m looking forward to a bright future and a career in the law profession.’

Dr Matt Lamb, Campus Principal of Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form, said: “I’d like to congratulate our A-Level and BTEC students for achieving such fantastic results. Our students repeatedly demonstrate remarkable dedication and perseverance in their studies, and I’m delighted that today’s results truly reflect their hard work and commitment.

As students received their results, they were joined by the Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, who witnessed the joy and jubilation of results day first-hand. He said:

“Congratulations to everyone who is getting their results. This is an important day, but please don’t be disheartened if you missed out on the results you wanted, as there are lots of options available to you.

“My Growth Plan for the region sets out our commitment to making available the training and opportunities that young people need to secure good jobs.

“As someone who myself left school at 16 with an uncertain future, I want you to know that that there are many different paths to success, and I’m committed to unlocking them for young people across our region.”

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges which includes Central Sant Michael’s Sixth Form said:

‘At The Sandwell Colleges, we are always ambitious for our students and combine this with a nurturing environment, industry immersion into the world of work and a range of enrichment experiences. Today’s results will help unlock future opportunities that our students from across Sandwell, Birmingham and the Black Country have been hoping for and deserve – from taking their first step on the career ladder within industry or starting university. For some, they will be the first to do so in their families.

We are proud to celebrate their success. It is fantastic to see our students embark on their next steps towards successful careers with such enthusiasm and confidence – I’ve no doubt they have a bright future ahead”.

The Sandwell Colleges is the largest provider of 16-19 education and skills in the West Midlands, with the opportunity to study A Levels, T Levels, Apprenticeships, BTEC qualifications and a programme of technical and vocational subjects across 50+ advanced level subjects.

Enrolment begins on the 21stAugust.