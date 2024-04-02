CIM Accredited Degrees give Marketing graduates a head start in the industry

Students studying marketing at the University of Winchester will be able to fast-track their professional development as their courses have been granted accreditation by a leading professional body.

The University’s courses have been recognised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), the world’s leading professional body for marketing.

In addition to graduating with a degree, students will be able to gain industry-recognised qualifications at an accelerated pace.

The courses benefiting are:

BA(Hons) Marketing

BA(Hons) Event Management

BA(Hons) Fashion Marketing

MSc Marketing

MSc Digital Marketing & Analytics

Graduates from these courses will now have various module exemptions when studying for the CIM Certificate in Professional Marketing or Professional Digital Marketing, or the CIM Diploma in Professional Marketing or Professional Digital Marketing.

The exemptions also apply to Winchester marketing alumni who have graduated in the last five years and will help them kick-start their careers, fast-track their development and complement their career progression with a range of CPD opportunities.

The University of Winchester has forged strong links with the CIM and has developed its course content alongside CIM’s learning outcomes to ensure it aligns with industry requirements.

Niki Swinnerton, Programme Leader for BA(Hons) Marketing, who led the University’s accreditation process with the CIM, said:

“This highlights our student-focused approach and will ensure our students are best placed for a successful career within this dynamic key management discipline.

“The CIM accreditation means that our students will not only graduate with a degree that reflects their depth of knowledge, skills, understanding, experience and application, but one that affords them a head head-start in becoming modern marketers who can thrive in their roles and deliver long-term success for businesses.”

Other benefits of the CIM accreditation include access to a huge bank of varied and valuable teaching and learning resources including, webinars, e-books, past exam papers and case studies, all hugely beneficial to students throughout their studies and beyond.

Maureen Wincott, Head of Learning Partnerships at CIM, said: “We look forward to continuing to work closely with The University of Winchester to help students achieve their professional goals and gain the recognition that is valuable with employers in the marketing and business industries.”