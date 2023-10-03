City College Plymouth Strengthens its Civic Commitment by Signing the Armed Forces Covenant in Support of Plymouth’s Community

City College Plymouth, the city’s anchor institution for skills, is proud to announce its latest commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community by signing the Armed Forces Covenant; a significant milestone that not only reinforces the College’s dedication to providing outstanding education and employment opportunities, but upholds the College’s civic duty to support the services personnel across Plymouth.

The signing saw Jackie Grubb, Chief Executive of City College Plymouth and HMNB Devonport’s Captain of the Base, Captain David Preece, come together at the Kings Road campus to acknowledge the College’s commitment to supporting and upholding the Covenant.

The Armed Forces Covenant acts as a promise from organisations across the nation that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, alongside their families, should be treated fairly and not face disadvantages when seeking access to public or private goods and services across the UK. In conjunction, the Covenant also ensures that the Armed Forces community is treated with respect in the society, economy and regions that they serve.

The signing of the Covenant is a testament to City College Plymouth’s unwavering commitment to its civic duty and the betterment of Plymouth’s community by empowering the future personnel of the city through its public services courses.

City College Plymouth provides excellent support for those considering a career in the Armed Forces. Aiming to create a skilled workforce pipeline for service employers across the city, the College’s public services team delivers a professional curriculum through industry-endorsed courses to students interested in a career in the services. Through its links with the public services sector, students are assessed on industry-specific tasks and duties, taught by service veterans who, combined, hold over 60+ years of industry experience.

Jackie Grubb, Chief Executive of City College Plymouth, spoke passionately about the College’s commitment to this important cause, emphasising the significance of this initiative in alignment with its continued engagement of the services sector.

She stated, “We are honoured to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and to affirm our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community. Plymouth is a service city which relies on the recognition of the contribution that Service personnel, reservists, veterans, the cadet movement and military families make to the community.”

Jackie continued, “This is something that the College is incredibly passionate about upholding and, through this covenant, we pledge not only to support the members of the Armed Forces community through employment and education as a College, but through our civic responsibilities and communications, engagement and outreach.”

This signing embodies City College Plymouth’s commitment to maintaining close relationships with local uniformed sectors and reinforces the College’s reputation as the anchor institution for skills development in the city.

