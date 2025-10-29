City of Wolverhampton College’s new multimillion-pound campus set to open to students

Hundreds of students are set to flock through the doors of City of Wolverhampton College’s new state-of-the-art campus when it opens for the first time on Tuesday, 4 November.

The four-storey campus, in Wolverhampton city centre, is the flagship of City of Wolverhampton Council’s £61 million City Learning Quarter development and replaces the college’s 63-year-old campus in Paget Road, in Compton.

The purpose-built site boasts a range of professional training equipment and facilities including science labs, digital areas, hair and beauty training salons, and professional broadcast, music, photography and performing arts studios, as well as modern classrooms with interactive teaching and learning technology.

The campus also has a commercial hair and salon, performance theatre and Careers and Skills Hub which will be open to the public.

Louise Fall, principal and chief executive of the college, said:

“After many years of discussion and planning, we are delighted that the vision of the new campus has finally become a reality.

“The new building is absolutely fabulous – its modern facilities will transform learning as we know it, and its city centre location will make it much more accessible to students and staff alike.

“We can’t wait to welcome students when they return after the half-term break, as well as the thousands who will study with us in the years ahead.”

Student Emily Williams, aged 17, who is studying for a UAL Level 3 extended diploma in creative media production and technology, said:

I’m looking forward to the new technology and learning spaces that we’ll have access to and it will be really cool being in a nice, fresh and modern space.”

The campus will offer full-time and part-time vocational qualifications in art and design, business and management, catering and hospitality, computing and digital, creative media, games design and e-sports, hair and beauty, health and social care, music technology, performing arts, photography and science, along with A Levels in a range of subjects.

The new campus’s city centre location means it is easily accessible by bus, rail, metro and cycle routes and the college forecasts that over a 10-year period approximately 45,000 people will benefit from learning at the City Learning Quarter and around 7,500 apprenticeships will be started.