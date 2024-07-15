Class of 2024 apprentices celebrate at their graduation ceremony

On Tuesday 9 July, NSCG(@NSCGStafford) apprentices celebrated their achievements at a graduation ceremony, hosted by Staffordshire County Council.

Training providers, employers, family and friends gathered at Stafford County Showground as nearly 60 apprentices from sectors including Beauty, Business, Engineering and Manufacturing, Education and Health & Social Care took to the stage to celebrate the end of their apprenticeships.

As one of the region’s largest training providers, NSCG works with more than 800 to nurture talent and help businesses reach their growth potential by providing skilled and dedicated apprentices.

Now in its ninth year, the Staffordshire Apprenticeship Graduation Awards help highlight the quality and range of apprentices and their contribution to the local economy.

60 of the graduating apprentices from NSCG have been working for a vast range of employers including the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Feasted, IAE, AJH Construction and Balfour Beatty.

Niamh Newby, who studied her Commis Chef apprenticeship at NSCG, was recognised with an individual award at the ceremony for her achievements during her apprenticeship at Aston Marina. Niamh’s skills have gone from strength to strength throughout her studies and she has been a true advocate for apprenticeships and the hospitality sector, featuring as one of the College’s marketing ambassadors and winning NSCG Student of the Month.

NSCG graduate Andrew Brett, who completed his Level 5 Operations and Departmental Manager apprenticeship with his employer Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Everyone can do an apprenticeship, you are never too young or too old.

“After being out of education for many years I can admit I was extremely nervous, I’ve never been a gold star student in academia and I did wonder ‘can I do this?’ Short answer is yes I can and yes I did!

“The support from Nikki at Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group was incredible, guiding me through what was expected and what was needed. Now I’m living the knowledge I learnt and using it every day, leading my team in Flood Risk Management.

“The skills I’ve obtained have given me more confidence, which not only benefits myself, but my wider team and the County Council. I’d like to thank the Council for giving me the opportunity to do this course, as well as Nikki at NSCG for supporting my educational journey.”

This year’s graduation was sponsored by KMF, NSCG, Staffordshire Providers Network, West Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce.