Cognition Learning Group hosts New Zealand’s High Commissioner’s visit to Manchester

Global education consultancy, development and digital learning business Cognition Learning Group hosted His Excellency Phil Goff at the company’s new Manchester office recently. The visit was arranged to celebrate the Group as a New Zealand headquartered company that is driving education outcomes in the UK.

Cognition Learning Group is a leading provider of education, training, consultancy, and digital learning solutions and has enjoyed significant growth in the UK since its arrival 7 years ago, securing major contracts with the Department for Education (DfE), the NHS and the BBC.

The High Commissioner was joined by Joseph Nelson, New Zealand’s Trade Commissioner to the UK, at the event. With its head office based in New Zealand and owned by Te Rau Puāwai Education Trust, the High Commissioner and Trade Commissioner’s visit derived from Cognition Learning Group’s long standing association with Te Taurapa Tūhono, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

In March 2023, Cognition Learning Group secured a £4.2 million contract to deliver the DfE’s Teacher Mentoring Programme (TMP), commencing in August. Cognition Learning Group brand Cognition Education also delivers the Department for Education’s National Tutoring Programme (NTP) and the Transition to Teach programme (T2T).

The High Commissioner and Trade Commissioner’s visit was also an introduction to one of the Group’s recent arrivals into the UK, Wavelength Learning – an award winning digital learning company – providing an opportunity to showcase Wavelength Learning’s latest learning technologies being created for their clients.

Cognition Learning Group acquired Apprenticeships, and Leadership and Management consultancy, Aspire Development in 2022. Its fourth brand, Begin Bright, offers educational programmes for children.

Former Minister of Education, His Excellency Phil Goff, gave a speech at the event highlighting Cognition Learning Group as a positive example of a New Zealand headquartered firm investing in the UK, providing services that are essential for the future of education.

High Commissioner, Phil Goff, also cut the ribbon to officially open Cognition Learning Group’s new office space at Bloc in Manchester city centre.

Cognition Learning Group Chief Executive, Tina Lucas, said:

“This visit demonstrates continued support, and a significant acknowledgement, of our efforts to make a difference to the lives of children, young people and adults globally. We know from our work that learning has the power to transform lives and strengthen communities and since our inception as a services company in NZ we have expanded our reach and impact to over 30 countries worldwide. The UK is an important part of our expansion plans and the opening of the new office is a pivotal moment, allowing us to extend our services and deliver positive outcomes for a wider number of clients and learners.”

