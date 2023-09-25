College and CEO shortlisted for prestigious Inclusive Awards

Bridgend College is thrilled to have been shortlisted in two categories in the upcoming 2023 Inclusive Awards, one of the UK’s most respected diversity award celebrations.

The College was shortlisted for the ‘Inclusive Culture Initiative’ award, an accolade which recognises organisations with diversity at their core. The focus of the nomination was on the College’s 2022 ‘Be You’ campaign which, told by different staff members, explored individual stories and experiences of inclusion within the College. These videos were shared both internally and with the wider community.

The second category was for the ‘Chief Executive of the Year’ award in recognition of Simon Pirotte OBE and his unwavering commitment in leading the College towards becoming an inclusive employer during his tenure.

Having received over a thousand nominations from different organisations, the Inclusive Awards revealed the shortlists for their eight award categories on 20 September. Many of the nominees shortlisted are titans of industry, including HSBC, Aviva Origins and Capital One, highlighting the significance and honour of being recognised by the awarding body.

Bridgend College is the only Further Education institution to be shortlisted in any category.

“Not only does diversity within a workforce foster an inclusive working environment, it can also bring business benefits and provide a market advantage. We look forward to celebrating the many and varied achievements of our finalists and I congratulate them all for being shortlisted for the impact they’ve made.” Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies and Founder of Inclusive Awards

Bridgend College has long placed diversity and inclusion high on its strategic agenda. From addressing gender equality amongst its governing body to supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives, the College acknowledges its vital role in nurturing ethical and respectful individuals.

Winners will be announced at the Inclusive Awards ceremony on 5 December. Click here to view the full list of awards and shortlisted nominees.

