College brings community together to offer careers advice to thousands of young people

73 businesses and local organisations gave around 3500 young people careers advice during a FutureSkills Fair held at Suffolk New College.

This was the third time that the Ipswich campus of one of the largest educational establishments in the region hosted this one-day occasion.

Buses travelled in from Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex to give youngsters a window into the world of work.

Earlier this year, the government released figures suggesting that the amount of 16- to 24-year-olds who are not in education training or employment is approaching 1million.

So part of the reasoning behind this event was to try and reverse this trend.

Charotte Rossiter is an events supervisor at Suffolk New College. She said:

“This event was a roaring success. Students were able to get advice about their future careers. They got to hear from businesses who were involved in everything from construction to cooking and farming to football. It was a tremendous effort by my colleagues and all of the companies who came along to support us. And it was brilliant that so many schools engaged. A huge thanks to everyone.”

Scott Hayden, is on an industrial placement scheme in the regional and external affairs development team at Sizewell C. He explained why they backed this event. He said:

“Sizewell C has so many opportunities for young people so it’s important we support events like this.”

Isobel Dawe is the marketing manager at the John Peel Centre. She said:

“It was great to be able to expand our reach to young people.”

Robert Peace is the head of education for the Ipswich Town Foundation. He said:

“We came along to showcase opportunities within Ipswich Town Football Club and Ipswich Town Foundation. It’s important to inspire young people so they know all the hard work they are putting in at school can help them achieve in later life.”

Ramot came along from Ipswich Academy: She said: “It (FutureSkills Fair) tells you more about what you can be in the future.”

13-year-old Jack is also from Ipswich Academy. He said:

“I like how it showed you all the cool things you can do. I think it has been useful.”

Mal Akhlak is a teacher at Ipswich Academy. He said:

“It’s an amazing event. We always feel very welcome. We were personally greeted by the principal (when we arrived) and there were so many employers and community organisations who attended. It’s been very well run and it’s great to introduce young people to different career options.”

Sizewell C were the headline sponsor alongside Anglian Larder. Other sponsors include Associated British Ports, Bacton Logistics, Barnes Construction, Cory Brothers. Hudson Group, John Grose Group, J McCann Ltd, Kier, Rose Builders and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Suffolk New College.