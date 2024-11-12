College Celebrates Outstanding Ofsted Inspection

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) is delighted to announce it has retained an ‘Outstanding’ grade in its latest Ofsted inspection, with inspectors praising its ‘strong contribution’ to meeting skills needs.

After a rigorous inspection by a 13-strong Ofsted team from 01 to 04 October, 2024, Ofsted reaffirmed the College’s ‘Outstanding’ rating, a status it has proudly held since October 2019.

Overall effectiveness: OUTSTANDING

Quality of education: Outstanding

Behaviour and attitudes: Outstanding

Personal development: Outstanding

Leadership & management: Outstanding

Education programmes for young people: Outstanding

Adult learning programmes: Outstanding

Apprenticeships: Outstanding

Provision for learners with high needs: Outstanding

Under the new Further Education and Skills Framework, Ofsted also critique how Colleges are meeting the skills needs of their region. Following a thorough analysis, which involved speaking to over 70 stakeholders including employers, education and civic partners, inspectors awarded the highest judgement possible, concluding that:

“The college makes a STRONG contribution to meeting skills needs.”

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive of NSCG, said:

“I am so pleased that Ofsted Inspectors experienced first-hand what I see from our students, apprentices and staff every single day – a warm and welcoming environment where learners are motivated and enthusiastic and staff demonstrate creativity, energy and passion in all that they do.

Continued Craig:

“The inspection period was an intense week for everyone involved and we wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we did without our students, apprentices, governors, employers and wider civic partners, who gave us their full support throughout, each playing an important part in the final outcome. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated and talented staff team for their relentless pursuit of excellence, and for consistently upholding the high standards that make NSCG such a special place to learn and work – I’m delighted that these efforts have once again been recognised by Ofsted.”

Simon Leech, Chair of Governors, NSCG added:

“We are thrilled that the hard work of everyone at NSCG has been recognised with such a glowing report from Ofsted. On behalf of the Corporation Board, I would like to thank the learners, apprentices, staff, leaders and stakeholders for their personal contribution to our Outstanding College.”

Commenting on the result, Adam Jogee MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme and Leigh Ingham MP for Stafford released a joint statement:

“We are delighted to learn that Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group has once again been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. This fabulous outcome is a reflection of the college’s unwavering focus on student success and its ability to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the local economy. As MPs for constituencies that are served by NSCG, we are immensely proud to have one of the highest-performing colleges in England in our area, and we look forward to seeing the College continue to thrive and provide exceptional opportunities for generations to come.”

Here are just a selection of the many ‘Outstanding’ features that Ofsted commented on during their visit:

“Teachers create highly supportive, calm and highly aspirational environments in which learners and apprentices thrive.”

“Staff are excellent role models; they are professional, friendly, incredibly supportive and work tirelessly to meet the needs of learners and apprentices.”

“Teachers demonstrate creativity, energy and passion for their subjects through the wide range of additional activities they include within the curriculum. These experiences inspire learners to produce excellent work.”

“Leaders and managers have exceptional links with local employers, universities and regional business groups. They collaborate effectively with partners and are agile in the way they create a challenging curriculum to help learners achieve ambitious career goals.”

“Staff at all levels work highly collaboratively with important stakeholders, including local authorities, the city council and Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, to understand the local economy, job market and priorities.”

“Leaders have developed curriculum which strongly reflects the knowledge and skills required in the local skills improvement plan (LSIP).”

“Teachers ensure that learners with additional learning needs receive the support or adaptations to the curriculum that they need to make substantial progress.”

“Learners feel safe at NSCG. New learners benefit from exceptional transition arrangements, which swiftly make them feel comfortable and familiar in new surroundings.”

“With clarity and passion, leaders set high expectations for staff and learners.”

“Leaders have invested extensively in state-of-the-art facilities, at both sites, which support the current skills priorities.”