College hosts uplifting activity day for Parkinson’s group

New City College students and staff showed true community spirit as they worked together during their Easter break to create a fun-filled day of entertainment for members of the Havering Parkinson’s UK branch.

Visitors on the day, many who had not been out socially since the pandemic, were treated to a carousel of activities at the Ardleigh Green campus, arranged and hosted by the staff and students.

The sessions included luxury massages, manicures and nail treatments by Beauty Therapy students, a masterclass in computers and how to stay connected with friends and family via the internet, a still life drawing art class, a sit-down fitness session and a singing and dancing get-together.

Janet Sampson, branch secretary of the Havering and District Branch of Parkinson’s UK, said: “We have had overwhelming praise from those who attended for the efficient organisation, the tutoring of art and IT classes, and the services of the student beauticians – all of which were very much appreciated.

“The students and staff showed such patience and kindness to our members and all of this contributed to their enjoyment and success of the day. It was so nice to see the different generations mixing.”

Maria Thompson, former Principal of the college, in Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, who now works with Parkinson’s UK, said: “This was an excellent example of an inter-generational project where the students and branch members enjoyed a whole programme of events and learned from each other.

“It was an amazing and uplifting day for everyone involved. Young people sometimes get a bad press but these students were shining ambassadors for the college and worked hard to make the day a great success.”

