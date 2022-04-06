College Leader Invited to Join Prestigious Industry Body

Ties to businesses are set to strengthen for one of Britain’s leading colleges, after a senior staff member was invited to join the leading national industry forum.

Burnley College Assistant Principal Neil Burrows, who leads on Apprenticeships, Employer Engagement and Adult Skills at Burnley College, is delighted to have been invited to join the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Neil will work alongside the prestigious CBI North West Council to strengthen the already existing ties top-rated Burnley College has with local businesses, as well as to open further links with industry.

He has been invited to help share ideas that will help shape the future of British industry, which will push the college, and most importantly their lauded apprenticeship programmes, to the fore.

With his breadth of knowledge in training and skills development, Neil is keen to give Burnley College and the education sector a voice within this powerful forum of industry leaders.

Neil, who has been at the college since 2016, recognises the innovation, forward thinking and relevant work of the CBI and says that the association with this esteemed body will provide great benefits to the College.

He said: “It’s a real privilege to be asked to join the CBI but more importantly, this connection will allow the College to identify more skills gaps and offer a fantastic platform to share ideas with those at the heart of industry in our region.

“The post-pandemic recovery is a focal point for the region and discussing how best to implement innovative solutions will benefit us all.

“We will be discussing growth strategies as well as recruiting, upskilling and diversifying, to make sure we are right on track to provide the best education to equip learners with the skills they need to succeed in business.

“In Lancashire, manufacturing is in our DNA, so we are perfectly positioned to be the conduit between training and industry.”

During his time at the college, Neil has been the instrumental driving force behind their highly successful Themis apprenticeship programmes.

Burnley College has made 2022 the Year of the Themis Apprentice, and their latest careers event brought in 35 employers from across the region to meet 400 young people and their parents.

With almost 1,000 learners currently going through apprenticeships at the Lancashire college, ties with business is vital, and Neil hopes his appointment will serve as a boon to all current and future apprentices.

The CBI’s North West Regional Council is made up of some of the most successful global organisations including HSBC, Sellafield, KPMG and Siemens.

CBI North West Regional Director Damian Waters said: “I am delighted to welcome Neil to the CBI North West Council.

“He brings an impressive level of knowledge of not only the FE sector, but also of engagement with local business, and the opportunities and challenges facing young people.

“His involvement with the Council brings a fresh perspective and a strong voice for the sector, I am looking forward to working with Neil and supporting him to influence the most important decision being taking both locally and nationally.”

